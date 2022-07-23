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Ch. 24 - Microbial Diseases of the Respiratory System
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 24 - Microbial Diseases of the Respiratory SystemProblem 2
Chapter 24, Problem 2

Compare and contrast mycoplasmal pneumonia and viral pneumonia.

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Begin by defining mycoplasmal pneumonia: it is a type of atypical pneumonia caused by the bacterium Mycoplasma pneumoniae, characterized by a gradual onset of symptoms and often milder clinical presentation compared to typical bacterial pneumonia.
Next, define viral pneumonia: this is pneumonia caused by various viruses such as influenza virus, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), or coronaviruses, which typically infect the respiratory epithelium and can lead to inflammation and fluid accumulation in the lungs.
Compare the causative agents: mycoplasmal pneumonia is caused by a bacterial pathogen lacking a cell wall (Mycoplasma pneumoniae), whereas viral pneumonia is caused by viruses, which are obligate intracellular pathogens.
Contrast the clinical features and diagnosis: mycoplasmal pneumonia often presents with a persistent dry cough, low-grade fever, and can be diagnosed by serology or PCR for Mycoplasma DNA; viral pneumonia symptoms may include high fever, chills, and more severe respiratory distress, with diagnosis relying on viral culture, antigen detection, or PCR.
Discuss treatment differences: mycoplasmal pneumonia is treated with antibiotics effective against cell wall–lacking bacteria (e.g., macrolides), while viral pneumonia treatment is mainly supportive, with antiviral drugs used in some cases depending on the virus involved.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Etiology of Mycoplasmal and Viral Pneumonia

Mycoplasmal pneumonia is caused by the bacterium Mycoplasma pneumoniae, a small, cell wall–lacking organism, while viral pneumonia results from infection by various respiratory viruses such as influenza or respiratory syncytial virus. Understanding the causative agents helps differentiate their pathogenesis and treatment approaches.
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Pathophysiology and Clinical Presentation

Mycoplasmal pneumonia typically causes a milder, atypical pneumonia with gradual onset, dry cough, and less severe symptoms, whereas viral pneumonia often presents with rapid onset, fever, and more systemic symptoms. Recognizing these differences aids in clinical diagnosis and management.
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Diagnostic Methods and Treatment

Diagnosis of mycoplasmal pneumonia often involves serology or PCR due to difficulty culturing Mycoplasma, and it responds to antibiotics like macrolides. Viral pneumonia diagnosis relies on viral antigen detection or PCR, and treatment is mainly supportive or antiviral if available, highlighting the importance of accurate identification.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

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Show the location of the following diseases: common cold, COVID-19, diphtheria, coccidioidomycosis, influenza, pneumonia, scarlet fever, tuberculosis, and whooping cough.

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Textbook Question

The 19 in COVID-19 signifies that

a. this is the 19th coronavirus epidemic.

b. this is 19th known coronavirus.

c. there are 19 strains of Betacoronavirus.

d. the virus was identified in 2019.

e. the symptoms last for 19 days.

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Textbook Question

Match the following choices to the culture descriptions in questions 3 through 6:

a. Chlamydia

b. Coccidioides

c. Histoplasma

d. Mycobacterium

e. Mycoplasma

This pneumonia etiology requires cell culture.

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Textbook Question

List the causative agent, signs and symptoms, and treatment for four viral diseases of the respiratory system. Separate the diseases according to whether they infect the upper or lower respiratory system.

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Textbook Question

Your culture from a pneumonia patient appears not to have grown. You do see colonies, however, when the plate is viewed at 100x.

a. Chlamydia

b. Coccidioides

c. Histoplasma

d. Mycobacterium

e. Mycoplasma

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Textbook Question

A patient has fever, difficulty breathing, chest pains, fluid in the pulmonary alveoli, and a positive tuberculin skin test. Gram-positive cocci are isolated from the sputum. The recommended treatment is

a. A macrolide.

b. Antitoxin.

c. Isoniazid.

d. Tetracyclines.

e. None of the above.

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