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Ch. 24 - Microbial Diseases of the Respiratory System
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 24 - Microbial Diseases of the Respiratory SystemProblem 3
Chapter 24, Problem 3

List the causative agent, signs and symptoms, and treatment for four viral diseases of the respiratory system. Separate the diseases according to whether they infect the upper or lower respiratory system.

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1
Step 1: Identify four viral diseases that affect the respiratory system. Make sure to select two diseases that primarily infect the upper respiratory tract and two that infect the lower respiratory tract.
Step 2: For each disease, determine the causative viral agent. This involves naming the specific virus responsible for the infection, such as Influenza virus, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), Rhinovirus, or Coronavirus.
Step 3: List the common signs and symptoms associated with each disease. For upper respiratory infections, symptoms might include sore throat, runny nose, and sneezing. For lower respiratory infections, symptoms could include coughing, wheezing, and difficulty breathing.
Step 4: Research and note the standard treatments for each viral disease. Treatments may include antiviral medications, supportive care like hydration and rest, or symptom management strategies.
Step 5: Organize your findings by grouping the diseases into two categories: those affecting the upper respiratory system and those affecting the lower respiratory system. Present the causative agent, signs and symptoms, and treatment clearly under each category.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Respiratory System Anatomy

The respiratory system is divided into the upper and lower parts. The upper respiratory tract includes the nose, nasal cavity, pharynx, and larynx, while the lower respiratory tract consists of the trachea, bronchi, bronchioles, and lungs. Understanding this division helps classify diseases based on their site of infection.
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Viral Respiratory Diseases

Viral respiratory diseases are infections caused by viruses targeting the respiratory tract. Each disease has a specific causative virus, characteristic signs and symptoms, and affects either the upper or lower respiratory system. Examples include the common cold, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and pneumonia.
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Treatment and Management of Viral Respiratory Infections

Treatment of viral respiratory diseases often involves supportive care such as rest, hydration, and symptom relief, since antibiotics are ineffective against viruses. Antiviral medications may be used for certain infections like influenza. Understanding treatment options is essential for managing symptoms and preventing complications.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The 19 in COVID-19 signifies that

a. this is the 19th coronavirus epidemic.

b. this is 19th known coronavirus.

c. there are 19 strains of Betacoronavirus.

d. the virus was identified in 2019.

e. the symptoms last for 19 days.

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Textbook Question

Match the following choices to the culture descriptions in questions 3 through 6:

a. Chlamydia

b. Coccidioides

c. Histoplasma

d. Mycobacterium

e. Mycoplasma

This pneumonia etiology requires cell culture.

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Textbook Question

Compare and contrast mycoplasmal pneumonia and viral pneumonia.

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Textbook Question

Your culture from a pneumonia patient appears not to have grown. You do see colonies, however, when the plate is viewed at 100x.

a. Chlamydia

b. Coccidioides

c. Histoplasma

d. Mycobacterium

e. Mycoplasma

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Textbook Question

Complete the following table.

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Textbook Question

A patient has fever, difficulty breathing, chest pains, fluid in the pulmonary alveoli, and a positive tuberculin skin test. Gram-positive cocci are isolated from the sputum. The recommended treatment is

a. A macrolide.

b. Antitoxin.

c. Isoniazid.

d. Tetracyclines.

e. None of the above.

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