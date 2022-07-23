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Ch. 27 - Environmental Microbiology
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 27 - Environmental MicrobiologyProblem 4
Chapter 27, Problem 4

For the following question, answer whether
a. The process takes place under aerobic conditions.
b. The process takes place under anaerobic conditions.
c. The amount of oxygen doesn’t make any difference.


Methane production

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1
Step 1: Understand the process of methane production, also known as methanogenesis, which is a biological process carried out by a group of microorganisms called methanogens.
Step 2: Recognize that methanogens are strict anaerobes, meaning they require an environment without oxygen to produce methane.
Step 3: Recall that the presence of oxygen inhibits methanogenesis because oxygen is toxic to methanogens and disrupts their metabolic pathways.
Step 4: Conclude that methane production occurs under anaerobic conditions, where oxygen is absent or very limited.
Step 5: Therefore, the correct classification for methane production is that it takes place under anaerobic conditions.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Methanogenesis

Methanogenesis is a form of anaerobic respiration carried out by archaea called methanogens. These microorganisms produce methane by reducing carbon compounds in environments lacking oxygen, such as wetlands or the guts of ruminants.

Aerobic vs Anaerobic Conditions

Aerobic conditions require oxygen for metabolic processes, while anaerobic conditions occur in the absence of oxygen. Different microbes thrive under these conditions, influencing the type of biochemical reactions, such as methane production, that can occur.
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Anaerobic Respiration

Role of Oxygen in Methane Production

Oxygen inhibits methanogenesis because methanogens are obligate anaerobes. Therefore, methane production only occurs under anaerobic conditions, and the presence of oxygen prevents this process.
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Reactive Oxygen Species
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use the following choices to answer the question:

a. Aerobic respiration

b. Anaerobic respiration

c. Anoxygenic photosynthesis

d. Oxygenic photosynthesis

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Textbook Question

Why is the phosphorus cycle important?

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Textbook Question

In the sulfur cycle, microbes degrade organic sulfur compounds, such as (a) _________________, to release H₂S, which can be oxidized by Acidithiobacillus to (b) _________________. This ion can be assimilated into amino acids by (c) _________________ or reduced by Desulfovibrio to (d) _________________. H2S is used by photoautotrophic bacteria as an electron donor to synthesize (e) _________________. The sulfur-containing by-product of this metabolism is (f) _________________.

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Textbook Question

The water used to prepare intravenous solutions in a hospital contained endotoxins. Infection control personnel performed plate counts to find the source of the bacteria. Their results:

All of the following conclusions about the bacteria can be drawn except which one?

a. They were present as a biofilm in the pipes.

b. They are gram-negative.

c. They come from fecal contamination.

d. They come from the city water supply.

e. none of the above

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Textbook Question

Identify where the following processes occur: ammonification, decomposition, denitrification, nitrification, nitrogen fixation. Name at least one organism responsible for each process.

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Textbook Question

For the following question, answer whether

a. The process takes place under aerobic conditions.

b. The process takes place under anaerobic conditions.

c. The amount of oxygen doesn’t make any difference.


Nitrogen fixation

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