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Ch. 27 - Environmental Microbiology
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 27 - Environmental MicrobiologyProblem 3
Chapter 27, Problem 3

In the sulfur cycle, microbes degrade organic sulfur compounds, such as (a) _________________, to release H₂S, which can be oxidized by Acidithiobacillus to (b) _________________. This ion can be assimilated into amino acids by (c) _________________ or reduced by Desulfovibrio to (d) _________________. H2S is used by photoautotrophic bacteria as an electron donor to synthesize (e) _________________. The sulfur-containing by-product of this metabolism is (f) _________________.

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Step 1: Identify the organic sulfur compound that microbes degrade to release hydrogen sulfide (H₂S). Common organic sulfur compounds include amino acids like cysteine or methionine, which contain sulfur in their structure.
Step 2: Understand that Acidithiobacillus oxidizes H₂S to form a specific sulfur-containing ion. This ion is typically sulfate (SO₄²⁻), which is a more oxidized form of sulfur.
Step 3: Recognize that the sulfate ion can be assimilated into amino acids by certain microbes. This assimilation process is often carried out by bacteria or plants that incorporate sulfate into sulfur-containing amino acids such as cysteine.
Step 4: Know that sulfate can also be reduced by sulfate-reducing bacteria like Desulfovibrio to regenerate H₂S. This reduction is part of the anaerobic respiration process where sulfate acts as a terminal electron acceptor.
Step 5: Learn that photoautotrophic bacteria use H₂S as an electron donor to synthesize organic compounds, such as carbohydrates, through photosynthesis. The sulfur-containing by-product of this metabolism is elemental sulfur (S⁰), which can accumulate outside the cells.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Microbial Roles in the Sulfur Cycle

Microorganisms drive the sulfur cycle by transforming sulfur compounds through oxidation and reduction. Different microbes, such as Acidithiobacillus and Desulfovibrio, perform specific reactions that convert sulfur between various chemical forms, enabling its movement through ecosystems.
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Sulfur Compound Transformations

Organic sulfur compounds are degraded to release hydrogen sulfide (H₂S), which can be oxidized to sulfate ions (SO₄²⁻) or reduced back to sulfide. These transformations are essential for sulfur assimilation into biomolecules or energy metabolism in microbes.
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Assimilation and Energy Use of Sulfur

Microbes assimilate sulfur ions into amino acids like cysteine, while others use H₂S as an electron donor in photosynthesis, producing elemental sulfur as a by-product. This highlights sulfur’s dual role in biosynthesis and energy metabolism.
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