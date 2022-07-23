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Ch. 27 - Environmental Microbiology
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 27 - Environmental MicrobiologyProblem 4
Chapter 27, Problem 4

Why is the phosphorus cycle important?

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1
Understand that the phosphorus cycle is a biogeochemical cycle that describes the movement of phosphorus through the lithosphere, hydrosphere, and biosphere.
Recognize that phosphorus is an essential nutrient for plants and animals, as it is a critical component of DNA, RNA, ATP, and phospholipids, which are vital for cellular functions.
Note that unlike other biogeochemical cycles, the phosphorus cycle does not include a gaseous phase, and phosphorus is typically found in the form of phosphate ions (PO4^3-) in the soil and water.
Acknowledge that the phosphorus cycle is important for maintaining ecosystem productivity, as phosphorus is often a limiting nutrient in many environments, meaning its availability can control the rate of growth of organisms.
Consider the human impact on the phosphorus cycle, such as the use of phosphate fertilizers in agriculture, which can lead to eutrophication in water bodies, causing algal blooms and affecting aquatic life.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Phosphorus Cycle Overview

The phosphorus cycle describes the movement of phosphorus through the lithosphere, hydrosphere, and biosphere. Unlike other nutrient cycles, it does not include a gaseous phase, making its movement slower and primarily dependent on geological and biological processes.
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Role of Phosphorus in Biological Systems

Phosphorus is a vital nutrient for all living organisms as it forms part of key molecules like DNA, RNA, ATP, and phospholipids. It is essential for energy transfer, genetic information storage, and cell membrane structure, making it critical for growth and metabolism.
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Environmental Importance and Ecosystem Impact

The phosphorus cycle regulates the availability of phosphorus in ecosystems, influencing plant growth and productivity. Its limitation or excess can affect ecosystem health, leading to issues like eutrophication in aquatic systems when phosphorus runoff is excessive.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

In the sulfur cycle, microbes degrade organic sulfur compounds, such as (a) _________________, to release H₂S, which can be oxidized by Acidithiobacillus to (b) _________________. This ion can be assimilated into amino acids by (c) _________________ or reduced by Desulfovibrio to (d) _________________. H2S is used by photoautotrophic bacteria as an electron donor to synthesize (e) _________________. The sulfur-containing by-product of this metabolism is (f) _________________.

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Textbook Question

For the following question, answer whether

a. The process takes place under aerobic conditions.

b. The process takes place under anaerobic conditions.

c. The amount of oxygen doesn’t make any difference.


Methane production

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Textbook Question

For the following question, answer whether

a. The process takes place under aerobic conditions.

b. The process takes place under anaerobic conditions.

c. The amount of oxygen doesn’t make any difference.


Denitrification

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Textbook Question

The water used to prepare intravenous solutions in a hospital contained endotoxins. Infection control personnel performed plate counts to find the source of the bacteria. Their results:

All of the following conclusions about the bacteria can be drawn except which one?

a. They were present as a biofilm in the pipes.

b. They are gram-negative.

c. They come from fecal contamination.

d. They come from the city water supply.

e. none of the above

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Textbook Question

Identify where the following processes occur: ammonification, decomposition, denitrification, nitrification, nitrogen fixation. Name at least one organism responsible for each process.

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Textbook Question

For the following question, answer whether

a. The process takes place under aerobic conditions.

b. The process takes place under anaerobic conditions.

c. The amount of oxygen doesn’t make any difference.


Nitrogen fixation

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