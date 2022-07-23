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Ch. 27 - Environmental Microbiology
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 27 - Environmental MicrobiologyProblem 3
Chapter 27, Problem 3

For the following question, answer whether
a. The process takes place under aerobic conditions.
b. The process takes place under anaerobic conditions.
c. The amount of oxygen doesn’t make any difference.


Nitrogen fixation

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1
Step 1: Understand the process of nitrogen fixation. Nitrogen fixation is the conversion of atmospheric nitrogen (N\_2) into ammonia (NH\_3), which can be used by plants and other organisms.
Step 2: Recall that nitrogenase, the enzyme complex responsible for nitrogen fixation, is highly sensitive to oxygen and is inactivated by it.
Step 3: Recognize that because nitrogenase is oxygen-sensitive, nitrogen fixation typically occurs under anaerobic or low-oxygen conditions to protect the enzyme from inactivation.
Step 4: Consider that some nitrogen-fixing bacteria have adaptations to protect nitrogenase from oxygen, but the process itself fundamentally requires an environment where oxygen is limited or absent.
Step 5: Conclude that nitrogen fixation takes place under anaerobic conditions, so the correct answer corresponds to option b.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nitrogen Fixation

Nitrogen fixation is the biological process where atmospheric nitrogen (N₂) is converted into ammonia (NH₃), a form usable by plants. This process is primarily carried out by certain bacteria and archaea, often in symbiosis with plants, enabling nitrogen to enter the ecosystem's nutrient cycle.
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Aerobic vs. Anaerobic Conditions

Aerobic conditions require oxygen, while anaerobic conditions occur without oxygen. Microbial processes can be strictly aerobic, anaerobic, or facultative, meaning oxygen presence can influence or inhibit certain biochemical pathways, including nitrogen fixation.
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Oxygen Sensitivity of Nitrogenase Enzyme

The nitrogenase enzyme complex responsible for nitrogen fixation is highly sensitive to oxygen, which can inactivate it. Therefore, nitrogen fixation typically occurs under anaerobic or microaerophilic conditions, or within specialized structures that protect nitrogenase from oxygen exposure.
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In the sulfur cycle, microbes degrade organic sulfur compounds, such as (a) _________________, to release H₂S, which can be oxidized by Acidithiobacillus to (b) _________________. This ion can be assimilated into amino acids by (c) _________________ or reduced by Desulfovibrio to (d) _________________. H2S is used by photoautotrophic bacteria as an electron donor to synthesize (e) _________________. The sulfur-containing by-product of this metabolism is (f) _________________.

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Textbook Question

For the following question, answer whether

a. The process takes place under aerobic conditions.

b. The process takes place under anaerobic conditions.

c. The amount of oxygen doesn’t make any difference.


Methane production

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Textbook Question

For the following question, answer whether

a. The process takes place under aerobic conditions.

b. The process takes place under anaerobic conditions.

c. The amount of oxygen doesn’t make any difference.


Denitrification

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Identify where the following processes occur: ammonification, decomposition, denitrification, nitrification, nitrogen fixation. Name at least one organism responsible for each process.

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