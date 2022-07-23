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Ch. 27 - Environmental Microbiology
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 27 - Environmental MicrobiologyProblem 6
Chapter 27, Problem 6

Use the following choices to answer the question:
a. Aerobic respiration
b. Anaerobic respiration
c. Anoxygenic photosynthesis
d. Oxygenic photosynthesis
Chemical equation showing carbon dioxide and hydrogen sulfide converted by light into glucose and elemental sulfur.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Carefully examine the image provided in the problem to identify key features such as the presence or absence of oxygen production, types of pigments, electron donors, and the environment where the process occurs.
Step 2: Recall the characteristics of each process: (a) aerobic respiration uses oxygen as the final electron acceptor; (b) anaerobic respiration uses other molecules instead of oxygen; (c) anoxygenic photosynthesis does not produce oxygen and uses molecules like hydrogen sulfide as electron donors; (d) oxygenic photosynthesis produces oxygen and uses water as the electron donor.
Step 3: Match the observed features in the image with the known characteristics of each process. For example, if oxygen bubbles or water splitting is shown, it suggests oxygenic photosynthesis.
Step 4: Use the process of elimination by ruling out options that do not fit the image's context, such as the presence of oxygen or specific pigments associated with photosynthesis types.
Step 5: Assign the correct letter choice (a, b, c, or d) to each question based on your analysis of the image and the characteristics of the metabolic processes.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Aerobic and Anaerobic Respiration

Aerobic respiration uses oxygen as the final electron acceptor to produce energy efficiently, while anaerobic respiration uses other molecules like nitrate or sulfate in the absence of oxygen. Both processes involve electron transport chains but differ in their electron acceptors and energy yields.
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Oxygenic and Anoxygenic Photosynthesis

Oxygenic photosynthesis produces oxygen by splitting water molecules and uses light energy to convert CO2 into organic compounds, typical of plants and cyanobacteria. Anoxygenic photosynthesis does not produce oxygen and uses other electron donors like hydrogen sulfide, common in certain bacteria.
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Electron Transport Chain and Energy Production

The electron transport chain (ETC) is a series of protein complexes that transfer electrons to generate a proton gradient, driving ATP synthesis. Understanding how different metabolic pathways use the ETC helps explain energy production variations in aerobic, anaerobic, and photosynthetic processes.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use the following choices to answer the question:

a. Aerobic respiration

b. Anaerobic respiration

c. Anoxygenic photosynthesis

d. Oxygenic photosynthesis

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Textbook Question

For the following question, answer whether

a. The process takes place under aerobic conditions.

b. The process takes place under anaerobic conditions.

c. The amount of oxygen doesn’t make any difference.


Methane production

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Textbook Question

The water used to prepare intravenous solutions in a hospital contained endotoxins. Infection control personnel performed plate counts to find the source of the bacteria. Their results:

All of the following conclusions about the bacteria can be drawn except which one?

a. They were present as a biofilm in the pipes.

b. They are gram-negative.

c. They come from fecal contamination.

d. They come from the city water supply.

e. none of the above

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Textbook Question

The following organisms have important roles as symbionts with plants and fungi; describe the symbiotic relationship of each organism with its host: cyanobacteria, mycorrhizae, Rhizobium, Frankia.

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Textbook Question

Outline the treatment process for drinking water.

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Textbook Question

Identify where the following processes occur: ammonification, decomposition, denitrification, nitrification, nitrogen fixation. Name at least one organism responsible for each process.

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