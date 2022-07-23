The koala is a leaf-eating animal. What can you infer about its digestive system?
For the following question, answer whether
a. The process takes place under aerobic conditions.
b. The process takes place under anaerobic conditions.
c. The amount of oxygen doesn’t make any difference.
Denitrification
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Key Concepts
Denitrification Process
Aerobic vs Anaerobic Conditions
Role of Oxygen in Denitrification
Why is the phosphorus cycle important?
Give one possible explanation of why Penicillium would make penicillin, given that the fungus does not get bacterial infections.
For the following question, answer whether
a. The process takes place under aerobic conditions.
b. The process takes place under anaerobic conditions.
c. The amount of oxygen doesn’t make any difference.
Activated sludge system
In the sulfur cycle, microbes degrade organic sulfur compounds, such as (a) _________________, to release H₂S, which can be oxidized by Acidithiobacillus to (b) _________________. This ion can be assimilated into amino acids by (c) _________________ or reduced by Desulfovibrio to (d) _________________. H2S is used by photoautotrophic bacteria as an electron donor to synthesize (e) _________________. The sulfur-containing by-product of this metabolism is (f) _________________.
For the following question, answer whether
a. The process takes place under aerobic conditions.
b. The process takes place under anaerobic conditions.
c. The amount of oxygen doesn’t make any difference.
Nitrogen fixation