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Ch. 27 - Environmental Microbiology
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 27 - Environmental MicrobiologyProblem 2
Chapter 27, Problem 2

For the following question, answer whether
a. The process takes place under aerobic conditions.
b. The process takes place under anaerobic conditions.
c. The amount of oxygen doesn’t make any difference.


Denitrification

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the process of denitrification. Denitrification is a microbial process where nitrate (NO\_3\^-) is reduced to nitrogen gas (N\_2) or other nitrogenous gases, effectively removing bioavailable nitrogen from the environment.
Step 2: Recall the environmental conditions required for denitrification. This process is typically carried out by facultative anaerobic bacteria that use nitrate as an alternative electron acceptor when oxygen is limited or absent.
Step 3: Analyze the role of oxygen in denitrification. Since these bacteria prefer oxygen as the terminal electron acceptor when it is available, denitrification generally occurs under low or no oxygen conditions because oxygen inhibits the enzymes involved in denitrification.
Step 4: Conclude the oxygen requirement. Because denitrification happens when oxygen is scarce or absent, it takes place under anaerobic conditions.
Step 5: Summarize the answer choice. Therefore, the correct choice for denitrification is that it takes place under anaerobic conditions.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Denitrification Process

Denitrification is a microbial process where nitrate (NO3-) is reduced to nitrogen gas (N2), completing the nitrogen cycle. It is primarily carried out by facultative anaerobic bacteria that use nitrate as an alternative electron acceptor when oxygen is limited.
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Aerobic vs Anaerobic Conditions

Aerobic conditions require oxygen for microbial metabolism, while anaerobic conditions lack oxygen. Some microbes switch to alternative electron acceptors like nitrate under anaerobic conditions, enabling processes such as denitrification to occur only when oxygen is scarce.
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Role of Oxygen in Denitrification

Oxygen presence inhibits denitrification because microbes prefer oxygen as the electron acceptor due to its higher energy yield. Denitrification mainly occurs under anaerobic or low-oxygen conditions, making oxygen availability a critical factor in regulating this process.
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For the following question, answer whether

a. The process takes place under aerobic conditions.

b. The process takes place under anaerobic conditions.

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For the following question, answer whether

a. The process takes place under aerobic conditions.

b. The process takes place under anaerobic conditions.

c. The amount of oxygen doesn’t make any difference.


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