Skip to main content
Ch. 27 - Environmental Microbiology
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 27 - Environmental MicrobiologyProblem 1
Chapter 27, Problem 1

The koala is a leaf-eating animal. What can you infer about its digestive system?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the diet of the koala, which primarily consists of eucalyptus leaves. These leaves are tough, fibrous, and contain toxic compounds, making them difficult to digest.
Step 2: Recognize that animals that eat a lot of fibrous plant material typically have specialized digestive systems to break down cellulose, a major component of plant cell walls.
Step 3: Consider that many leaf-eating animals have an enlarged cecum or a complex stomach to facilitate microbial fermentation, where symbiotic bacteria help break down cellulose into digestible nutrients.
Step 4: Infer that the koala likely has a well-developed cecum or a similar fermentation chamber in its digestive tract to host these cellulose-digesting microbes.
Step 5: Conclude that the koala's digestive system is adapted for fermenting and detoxifying eucalyptus leaves, allowing it to extract nutrients efficiently despite the leaves' toughness and toxicity.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Herbivorous Digestive Adaptations

Herbivores like koalas have specialized digestive systems to break down tough plant materials such as cellulose. This often includes an enlarged cecum or colon where microbial fermentation occurs, allowing the breakdown of fibrous leaves into absorbable nutrients.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:47
Introduction to Adaptive Immunity

Role of Symbiotic Microorganisms

Koalas rely on symbiotic bacteria and protozoa in their gut to ferment and digest cellulose from eucalyptus leaves. These microbes produce enzymes that the animal cannot, enabling the extraction of energy and nutrients from otherwise indigestible plant fibers.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:59
Symbiotic Relationships

Detoxification Mechanisms in Digestive Systems

Eucalyptus leaves contain toxic compounds, so koalas have evolved digestive adaptations to detoxify these chemicals. Their liver and gut microbiota work together to neutralize toxins, allowing them to safely consume a diet that is harmful to many other animals.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:50
SOS Repair System
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Give one possible explanation of why Penicillium would make penicillin, given that the fungus does not get bacterial infections.

1682
views
Textbook Question

For the following question, answer whether

a. The process takes place under aerobic conditions.

b. The process takes place under anaerobic conditions.

c. The amount of oxygen doesn’t make any difference.


Activated sludge system

1409
views
Textbook Question

For the following question, answer whether

a. The process takes place under aerobic conditions.

b. The process takes place under anaerobic conditions.

c. The amount of oxygen doesn’t make any difference.


Denitrification

685
views