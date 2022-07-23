Textbook Question
Give one possible explanation of why Penicillium would make penicillin, given that the fungus does not get bacterial infections.
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Give one possible explanation of why Penicillium would make penicillin, given that the fungus does not get bacterial infections.
For the following question, answer whether
a. The process takes place under aerobic conditions.
b. The process takes place under anaerobic conditions.
c. The amount of oxygen doesn’t make any difference.
Activated sludge system
For the following question, answer whether
a. The process takes place under aerobic conditions.
b. The process takes place under anaerobic conditions.
c. The amount of oxygen doesn’t make any difference.
Denitrification