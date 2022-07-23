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Ch. 28 - Applied and Industrial Microbiology
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 28 - Applied and Industrial MicrobiologyProblem 8
Chapter 28, Problem 8

Describe an example of bioconversion. What metabolic processes can result in fuels?

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Step 1: Understand the concept of bioconversion, which is the process of using biological systems, such as microorganisms or enzymes, to convert organic materials into useful products.
Step 2: Identify an example of bioconversion, such as the fermentation of sugars by yeast to produce ethanol, a type of biofuel.
Step 3: Explain the metabolic process involved in this example, for instance, glycolysis followed by alcoholic fermentation, where glucose is converted into ethanol and carbon dioxide.
Step 4: Discuss other metabolic processes that can result in fuels, such as anaerobic digestion by bacteria producing methane (biogas) from organic waste.
Step 5: Summarize how these metabolic pathways harness microbial activity to transform biomass into renewable fuels, highlighting their importance in sustainable energy production.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Bioconversion

Bioconversion refers to the process of using biological agents, such as microorganisms or enzymes, to transform organic materials into useful products. This often involves converting waste or biomass into valuable compounds like biofuels, chemicals, or fertilizers through metabolic activities.

Metabolic Processes in Microorganisms

Microorganisms use metabolic pathways such as fermentation, anaerobic respiration, and photosynthesis to break down substrates and generate energy or products. These processes can convert organic matter into simpler molecules, some of which serve as precursors for biofuels.
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Biofuel Production

Biofuels are fuels derived from biological sources through metabolic processes like fermentation (producing ethanol), anaerobic digestion (producing methane), and lipid metabolism (producing biodiesel). Understanding these pathways helps in harnessing microbes for sustainable fuel generation.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which one of the following is not a fuel produced by microorganisms?

a. Algal oil

b. Ethanol

c. Hydrogen

d. Methane

e. Uranium

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Textbook Question

The manufacture of paper includes the use of bleach and formaldehyde-based glue. The microbial enzyme xylanase whitens paper by digesting dark lignins. Oxidase causes the fibers to stick together, and cellulase will remove ink. List three advantages of using these microbial enzymes over traditional chemical methods for making paper.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following reactions is an oxidation carried out by A. ferrooxidans?

a. Fe²⁺ → Fe³⁺

b. Fe³⁺ → Fe²⁺

c. CuS→ CuSO₄

d. Fe⁰ → Cu⁰

e. None of the above

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Textbook Question

Which of the following reactions is undesirable in winemaking?

a. Sucrose → ethanol

b. Ethanol → acetic acid

c. Malic acid → lactic acid

d. Glucose → pyruvic acid

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Textbook Question

Which type of radiation is used to preserve foods?

a. Ionizing

b. Nonionizing

c. Radiowaves

d. Microwaves

e. All of the above

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Textbook Question

Label the trophophase and idiophase in this graph. Indicate when primary and secondary metabolites are formed.

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