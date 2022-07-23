Textbook Question
Describe an example of bioconversion. What metabolic processes can result in fuels?
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Describe an example of bioconversion. What metabolic processes can result in fuels?
Which of the following reactions is undesirable in winemaking?
a. Sucrose → ethanol
b. Ethanol → acetic acid
c. Malic acid → lactic acid
d. Glucose → pyruvic acid
Label the trophophase and idiophase in this graph. Indicate when primary and secondary metabolites are formed.
Van Leeuwenhoek was the first to see this budding microbe with a nucleus and cell wall; although humans have used it since before the beginning of recorded history, Louis Pasteur was the first to figure out what it does.