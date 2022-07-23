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Ch. 28 - Applied and Industrial Microbiology
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 28 - Applied and Industrial MicrobiologyProblem 8
Chapter 28, Problem 8

Which type of radiation is used to preserve foods?
a. Ionizing
b. Nonionizing
c. Radiowaves
d. Microwaves
e. All of the above

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the types of radiation listed: ionizing, nonionizing, radiowaves, and microwaves. Each has different energy levels and effects on microorganisms.
Recall that ionizing radiation (such as gamma rays and X-rays) has enough energy to remove tightly bound electrons from atoms, causing damage to microbial DNA and effectively killing or inactivating microbes.
Recognize that nonionizing radiation (such as ultraviolet light) has less energy and primarily causes damage by creating thymine dimers in DNA, which can inhibit microbial replication but is less penetrating than ionizing radiation.
Consider the uses of radiowaves and microwaves: radiowaves have very low energy and are not typically used for microbial control, while microwaves kill microbes mainly by heat generation rather than direct DNA damage.
Conclude that the type of radiation commonly used to preserve foods by directly killing or inactivating microbes without raising temperature significantly is ionizing radiation.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ionizing Radiation

Ionizing radiation includes gamma rays, X-rays, and high-energy electron beams that have enough energy to remove tightly bound electrons from atoms, causing ionization. It is commonly used in food preservation to kill bacteria and other pathogens, extending shelf life without significantly raising the temperature.
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Nonionizing Radiation

Nonionizing radiation, such as ultraviolet (UV) light, has lower energy and cannot ionize atoms but can damage microbial DNA, leading to microbial inactivation. It is used for surface sterilization but is less effective for deep food preservation due to limited penetration.
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Microwaves and Radiowaves in Food Preservation

Microwaves and radiowaves are forms of nonionizing electromagnetic radiation primarily used for heating food rather than preservation. They cause water molecules to vibrate, generating heat, but do not effectively kill microbes or preserve food over long periods.
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Describe an example of bioconversion. What metabolic processes can result in fuels?

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b. Ethanol → acetic acid

c. Malic acid → lactic acid

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Label the trophophase and idiophase in this graph. Indicate when primary and secondary metabolites are formed.

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