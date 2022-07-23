Describe an example of bioconversion. What metabolic processes can result in fuels?
Which type of radiation is used to preserve foods?
a. Ionizing
b. Nonionizing
c. Radiowaves
d. Microwaves
e. All of the above
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Ionizing Radiation
Nonionizing Radiation
Microwaves and Radiowaves in Food Preservation
Which one of the following is not a fuel produced by microorganisms?
a. Algal oil
b. Ethanol
c. Hydrogen
d. Methane
e. Uranium
The manufacture of paper includes the use of bleach and formaldehyde-based glue. The microbial enzyme xylanase whitens paper by digesting dark lignins. Oxidase causes the fibers to stick together, and cellulase will remove ink. List three advantages of using these microbial enzymes over traditional chemical methods for making paper.
Why is a bioreactor better than a large flask for industrial production of an antibiotic?
Which of the following reactions is undesirable in winemaking?
a. Sucrose → ethanol
b. Ethanol → acetic acid
c. Malic acid → lactic acid
d. Glucose → pyruvic acid
Label the trophophase and idiophase in this graph. Indicate when primary and secondary metabolites are formed.