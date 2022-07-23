Step 2: Review each option in terms of microbial production: - Algal oil is produced by certain algae, which are microorganisms, and can be used as biofuel. - Ethanol is commonly produced by fermentation processes involving yeast, a microorganism. - Hydrogen can be produced biologically by some bacteria through processes like biophotolysis or fermentation. - Methane is produced by methanogenic archaea (microorganisms) during anaerobic digestion.