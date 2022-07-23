The term 12D treatment refers to
a. Heat treatment sufficient to kill 12 bacteria.
b. The use of 12 different treatments to preserve food.
c. A 1012 reduction in C. botulinum endospores.
d. Any process that destroys thermophilic bacteria.
The term 12D treatment refers to
a. Heat treatment sufficient to kill 12 bacteria.
b. The use of 12 different treatments to preserve food.
c. A 1012 reduction in C. botulinum endospores.
d. Any process that destroys thermophilic bacteria.
Describe an example of bioconversion. What metabolic processes can result in fuels?
The manufacture of paper includes the use of bleach and formaldehyde-based glue. The microbial enzyme xylanase whitens paper by digesting dark lignins. Oxidase causes the fibers to stick together, and cellulase will remove ink. List three advantages of using these microbial enzymes over traditional chemical methods for making paper.
Why is a bioreactor better than a large flask for industrial production of an antibiotic?
Which of the following reactions is undesirable in winemaking?
a. Sucrose → ethanol
b. Ethanol → acetic acid
c. Malic acid → lactic acid
d. Glucose → pyruvic acid
Which type of radiation is used to preserve foods?
a. Ionizing
b. Nonionizing
c. Radiowaves
d. Microwaves
e. All of the above