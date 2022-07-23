Skip to main content
Ch. 28 - Applied and Industrial Microbiology
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 28 - Applied and Industrial MicrobiologyProblem 7
Chapter 28, Problem 7

Which one of the following is not a fuel produced by microorganisms?
a. Algal oil
b. Ethanol
c. Hydrogen
d. Methane
e. Uranium

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the question is asking to identify which option is NOT a fuel produced by microorganisms. This means we need to know which substances microorganisms can biologically generate as energy sources or fuels.
Step 2: Review each option in terms of microbial production: - Algal oil is produced by certain algae, which are microorganisms, and can be used as biofuel. - Ethanol is commonly produced by fermentation processes involving yeast, a microorganism. - Hydrogen can be produced biologically by some bacteria through processes like biophotolysis or fermentation. - Methane is produced by methanogenic archaea (microorganisms) during anaerobic digestion.
Step 3: Consider the last option, uranium. Uranium is a heavy metal element and is not produced by any biological process or microorganism. It is a radioactive element mined from the earth and used as nuclear fuel.
Step 4: Conclude that uranium is not a fuel produced by microorganisms, unlike the other options which are biologically derived fuels.
Step 5: Therefore, the correct answer is the option that represents a substance not biologically produced by microorganisms, which is uranium.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Microbial Biofuels

Microbial biofuels are energy sources produced by microorganisms through metabolic processes. Common examples include ethanol, methane, hydrogen, and algal oil, which are generated via fermentation, photosynthesis, or anaerobic digestion.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:20
Introduction to Microbial Genetics

Types of Microbial Fuels

Ethanol is produced by yeast fermentation, methane by methanogenic archaea during anaerobic digestion, hydrogen by certain bacteria through biophotolysis or fermentation, and algal oil by photosynthetic algae. These fuels are renewable and biologically derived.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:24
Types of Microbes (Microbial Characteristics)

Non-biological Elements as Fuels

Uranium is a radioactive element used as nuclear fuel, not produced by microorganisms. Unlike biofuels, it is mined from the earth and used in nuclear reactors, making it distinct from microbial fuel sources.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:10
Biological Membranes
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The term 12D treatment refers to

a. Heat treatment sufficient to kill 12 bacteria.

b. The use of 12 different treatments to preserve food.

c. A 1012 reduction in C. botulinum endospores.

d. Any process that destroys thermophilic bacteria.

1207
views
Textbook Question

Describe an example of bioconversion. What metabolic processes can result in fuels?

1158
views
Textbook Question

The manufacture of paper includes the use of bleach and formaldehyde-based glue. The microbial enzyme xylanase whitens paper by digesting dark lignins. Oxidase causes the fibers to stick together, and cellulase will remove ink. List three advantages of using these microbial enzymes over traditional chemical methods for making paper.

736
views
Textbook Question

Why is a bioreactor better than a large flask for industrial production of an antibiotic?

865
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following reactions is undesirable in winemaking?

a. Sucrose → ethanol

b. Ethanol → acetic acid

c. Malic acid → lactic acid

d. Glucose → pyruvic acid

1058
views
Textbook Question

Which type of radiation is used to preserve foods?

a. Ionizing

b. Nonionizing

c. Radiowaves

d. Microwaves

e. All of the above

870
views