Beer is made with water, malt, and yeast; hops are added for flavor. What is the purpose of the water, malt, and yeast? What is malt?
Why is a bioreactor better than a large flask for industrial production of an antibiotic?
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Key Concepts
Controlled Environmental Conditions
Scalability and Mixing Efficiency
Sterility and Contamination Prevention
The term 12D treatment refers to
a. Heat treatment sufficient to kill 12 bacteria.
b. The use of 12 different treatments to preserve food.
c. A 1012 reduction in C. botulinum endospores.
d. Any process that destroys thermophilic bacteria.
Which one of the following is not a fuel produced by microorganisms?
a. Algal oil
b. Ethanol
c. Hydrogen
d. Methane
e. Uranium
The manufacture of paper includes the use of bleach and formaldehyde-based glue. The microbial enzyme xylanase whitens paper by digesting dark lignins. Oxidase causes the fibers to stick together, and cellulase will remove ink. List three advantages of using these microbial enzymes over traditional chemical methods for making paper.
Outline the steps in the production of cheese, and compare the production of hard and soft cheeses.
Which type of radiation is used to preserve foods?
a. Ionizing
b. Nonionizing
c. Radiowaves
d. Microwaves
e. All of the above