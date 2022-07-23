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Ch. 28 - Applied and Industrial Microbiology
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 28 - Applied and Industrial MicrobiologyProblem 6
Chapter 28, Problem 6

Why is a bioreactor better than a large flask for industrial production of an antibiotic?

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1
Understand the purpose of both a bioreactor and a large flask in microbial cultivation, focusing on their roles in producing antibiotics industrially.
Recognize that a bioreactor provides controlled environmental conditions such as temperature, pH, oxygen levels, and nutrient supply, which are critical for optimal microbial growth and antibiotic production.
Note that bioreactors allow for better mixing and aeration compared to large flasks, ensuring uniform distribution of nutrients and oxygen to the microorganisms.
Consider that bioreactors can be operated continuously or in fed-batch modes, enabling higher yields and more efficient production processes than static flask cultures.
Acknowledge that bioreactors are designed for scalability and sterility, reducing contamination risks and allowing for consistent, large-scale antibiotic production, which is difficult to achieve with large flasks.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Controlled Environmental Conditions

Bioreactors allow precise control over environmental factors such as temperature, pH, oxygen levels, and nutrient supply, which are critical for optimal microbial growth and antibiotic production. Large flasks lack this control, leading to inconsistent yields.
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Scalability and Mixing Efficiency

Bioreactors are designed to handle large volumes with efficient mixing and aeration, ensuring uniform distribution of nutrients and oxygen. This scalability and homogeneity are difficult to achieve in large flasks, which can result in uneven growth and lower productivity.
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Sterility and Contamination Prevention

Bioreactors are closed systems that maintain sterile conditions throughout the production process, minimizing contamination risks. Large flasks are more exposed to the environment, increasing the chance of contamination that can compromise antibiotic production.
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Beer is made with water, malt, and yeast; hops are added for flavor. What is the purpose of the water, malt, and yeast? What is malt?

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The term 12D treatment refers to

a. Heat treatment sufficient to kill 12 bacteria.

b. The use of 12 different treatments to preserve food.

c. A 1012 reduction in C. botulinum endospores.

d. Any process that destroys thermophilic bacteria.

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Which one of the following is not a fuel produced by microorganisms?

a. Algal oil

b. Ethanol

c. Hydrogen

d. Methane

e. Uranium

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The manufacture of paper includes the use of bleach and formaldehyde-based glue. The microbial enzyme xylanase whitens paper by digesting dark lignins. Oxidase causes the fibers to stick together, and cellulase will remove ink. List three advantages of using these microbial enzymes over traditional chemical methods for making paper.

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Outline the steps in the production of cheese, and compare the production of hard and soft cheeses.

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Textbook Question

Which type of radiation is used to preserve foods?

a. Ionizing

b. Nonionizing

c. Radiowaves

d. Microwaves

e. All of the above

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