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Ch. 4 - Functional Anatomy of Prokaryotic and Eukaryotic Cells
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 4 - Functional Anatomy of Prokaryotic and Eukaryotic CellsProblem 10
Chapter 4, Problem 10

What group of microbes is characterized by cells that form filaments, reproduce by spores, and have peptidoglycan in their cell walls?

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Identify the key characteristics given in the problem: microbes that form filaments, reproduce by spores, and have peptidoglycan in their cell walls.
Recall that peptidoglycan is a major component of bacterial cell walls, so the group must be bacterial rather than fungal or archaeal.
Consider bacterial groups known for filamentous growth and spore formation, such as Actinobacteria, which include genera like Streptomyces.
Understand that these filamentous bacteria form branching filaments similar to fungal hyphae and reproduce by producing spores called conidia or sporangia.
Conclude that the group described is filamentous, spore-forming bacteria with peptidoglycan cell walls, commonly known as Actinobacteria.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Filamentous Microbes

Filamentous microbes are organisms whose cells form long, thread-like chains called filaments. This structure allows them to grow in networks and is common in certain bacteria and fungi. Understanding filament formation helps identify microbial groups based on their morphology.
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Spore Reproduction

Spore reproduction involves the formation of specialized cells called spores that can survive harsh conditions and germinate into new organisms. Many filamentous microbes reproduce this way, enabling dispersal and survival, which is a key trait for classification.
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Peptidoglycan in Cell Walls

Peptidoglycan is a polymer forming a rigid layer in bacterial cell walls, providing structural support and shape. Its presence distinguishes bacteria from other microbes like fungi, which lack peptidoglycan. Identifying peptidoglycan is essential for classifying microbes with filamentous growth and spore formation.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

You have isolated a motile, gram-positive cell with no visible nucleus. You can assume this cell has

a. Ribosomes.

b. Mitochondria.

c. An endoplasmic reticulum.

d. A Golgi complex.

e. All of the above

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Textbook Question

Use the following choices to answer questions 3–5:

a. Bacillus coagulans

b. Byssochlamys

c. flat sour spoilage

d. Lactobacillus

e. thermophilic anaerobic spoilage


A heat-resistant fungus that causes spoilage in acidic foods.

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Textbook Question

The antibiotic amphotericin B disrupts plasma membranes by combining with sterols; it will affect all of the following cells except

a. Animal cells.

b. Gram-negative bacterial cells.

c. Fungal cells.

d. Mycoplasma cells.

e. Plant cells.

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Textbook Question

Match the characteristics of eukaryotic cells in column A with their functions in column B.

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