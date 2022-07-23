Textbook Question
You have isolated a motile, gram-positive cell with no visible nucleus. You can assume this cell has
a. Ribosomes.
b. Mitochondria.
c. An endoplasmic reticulum.
d. A Golgi complex.
e. All of the above
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You have isolated a motile, gram-positive cell with no visible nucleus. You can assume this cell has
a. Ribosomes.
b. Mitochondria.
c. An endoplasmic reticulum.
d. A Golgi complex.
e. All of the above
Use the following choices to answer questions 3–5:
a. Bacillus coagulans
b. Byssochlamys
c. flat sour spoilage
d. Lactobacillus
e. thermophilic anaerobic spoilage
A heat-resistant fungus that causes spoilage in acidic foods.
The antibiotic amphotericin B disrupts plasma membranes by combining with sterols; it will affect all of the following cells except
a. Animal cells.
b. Gram-negative bacterial cells.
c. Fungal cells.
d. Mycoplasma cells.
e. Plant cells.
Match the characteristics of eukaryotic cells in column A with their functions in column B.