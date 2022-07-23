You have isolated a motile, gram-positive cell with no visible nucleus. You can assume this cell has
a. Ribosomes.
b. Mitochondria.
c. An endoplasmic reticulum.
d. A Golgi complex.
e. All of the above
You have isolated a motile, gram-positive cell with no visible nucleus. You can assume this cell has
a. Ribosomes.
b. Mitochondria.
c. An endoplasmic reticulum.
d. A Golgi complex.
e. All of the above
Starch is readily metabolized by many cells, but a starch molecule is too large to cross the plasma membrane. How does a cell obtain the glucose molecules from a starch polymer? How does the cell transport these glucose molecules across the plasma membrane?
The antibiotic amphotericin B disrupts plasma membranes by combining with sterols; it will affect all of the following cells except
a. Animal cells.
b. Gram-negative bacterial cells.
c. Fungal cells.
d. Mycoplasma cells.
e. Plant cells.
Which of the following pairs is mismatched?
a. Metachromatic granules—stored phosphates
b. Polysaccharide granules—stored starch
c. Lipid inclusions—poly-β-hydroxybutyric acid
d. Sulfur granules—energy reserve
e. Ribosomes—protein storage
Which of the following pairs is mismatched?
a. Glycocalyx—adherence
b. Pili—reproduction
c. Cell wall—toxin
d. Cell wall—protection
e. Plasma membrane—transport
What group of microbes is characterized by cells that form filaments, reproduce by spores, and have peptidoglycan in their cell walls?