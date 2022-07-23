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Ch. 4 - Functional Anatomy of Prokaryotic and Eukaryotic Cells
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 4 - Functional Anatomy of Prokaryotic and Eukaryotic CellsProblem 9
Chapter 4, Problem 9

Match the characteristics of eukaryotic cells in column A with their functions in column B.
Matching exercise table with cell structures in column A and their functions in column B to be paired correctly.

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Identify each characteristic of eukaryotic cells listed in column A. These might include features such as the presence of a nucleus, membrane-bound organelles, cytoskeleton, and others.
Review the functions listed in column B carefully. These functions describe the roles or activities associated with cellular structures or processes.
For each characteristic in column A, recall its biological role or function within the eukaryotic cell. For example, the nucleus contains genetic material and controls cell activities.
Match each characteristic to the function that best describes its role. Use your knowledge of cell biology to connect structures to their specific functions.
Double-check your matches to ensure that each characteristic is paired with the most accurate and relevant function, considering the unique features of eukaryotic cells.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Eukaryotic Cell Structure

Eukaryotic cells have complex structures with membrane-bound organelles such as the nucleus, mitochondria, and endoplasmic reticulum. Understanding these components is essential to link their physical characteristics to specific cellular functions.
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Features of Eukaryotic Cells

Organelle Functions

Each organelle in a eukaryotic cell performs distinct functions, such as energy production by mitochondria or protein synthesis by ribosomes. Recognizing these roles helps in matching cell parts to their biological activities.
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Introduction to Eukaryotic Organelles

Cellular Compartmentalization

Eukaryotic cells compartmentalize processes within organelles, allowing specialized environments for different biochemical reactions. This concept explains why certain structures have unique functions critical for cell survival and efficiency.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

You have isolated a motile, gram-positive cell with no visible nucleus. You can assume this cell has

a. Ribosomes.

b. Mitochondria.

c. An endoplasmic reticulum.

d. A Golgi complex.

e. All of the above

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Textbook Question

Starch is readily metabolized by many cells, but a starch molecule is too large to cross the plasma membrane. How does a cell obtain the glucose molecules from a starch polymer? How does the cell transport these glucose molecules across the plasma membrane?

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Textbook Question

The antibiotic amphotericin B disrupts plasma membranes by combining with sterols; it will affect all of the following cells except

a. Animal cells.

b. Gram-negative bacterial cells.

c. Fungal cells.

d. Mycoplasma cells.

e. Plant cells.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following pairs is mismatched?

a. Metachromatic granules—stored phosphates

b. Polysaccharide granules—stored starch

c. Lipid inclusions—poly-β-hydroxybutyric acid

d. Sulfur granules—energy reserve

e. Ribosomes—protein storage

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Textbook Question

Which of the following pairs is mismatched?

a. Glycocalyx—adherence

b. Pili—reproduction

c. Cell wall—toxin

d. Cell wall—protection

e. Plasma membrane—transport

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Textbook Question

What group of microbes is characterized by cells that form filaments, reproduce by spores, and have peptidoglycan in their cell walls?

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