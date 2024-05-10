11. Controlling Microbial Growth
Chemical Methods to Control Microbial Growth
Problem 7.6a
Use the following information to answer questions 6 and 7. The data were obtained from a use-
dilution test comparing four disinfectants against Salmonella Choleraesuis.
G = growth, NG = no growth <IMAGE>
Which disinfectant is the most effective?
