Thermal death point is not considered an accurate measure of the effectiveness of heat sterilization. List three factors that can alter thermal death point.
Ch. 7 - The Control of Microbial Growth
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 7, Problem 2
If pasteurization does not achieve sterilization, why is pasteurization used to treat food?
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1
Understand the difference between sterilization and pasteurization: Sterilization aims to kill all microorganisms, including spores, while pasteurization targets reducing the number of pathogenic and spoilage microorganisms to safe levels without killing all microbes.
Recognize that pasteurization is used because it effectively reduces harmful bacteria that can cause disease or spoilage, thereby making food safer to consume and extending its shelf life.
Consider that pasteurization uses milder heat treatment compared to sterilization, which helps preserve the taste, texture, and nutritional value of food better than sterilization would.
Note that sterilization often requires higher temperatures or longer times that can negatively affect food quality, making pasteurization a practical compromise between safety and food quality.
Conclude that pasteurization is used because it balances microbial safety and food quality, reducing pathogens to safe levels without the harsher effects of sterilization.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Pasteurization
Pasteurization is a heat treatment process that reduces the number of pathogenic and spoilage microorganisms in food, especially liquids like milk, without achieving complete sterilization. It involves heating the food to a specific temperature for a set time to kill most harmful bacteria while preserving taste and nutritional value.
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Sterilization vs. Pasteurization
Sterilization is the complete elimination of all microorganisms, including spores, often achieved by high heat or chemical methods. Pasteurization, in contrast, only reduces microbial load to safe levels but does not kill all microbes or spores, making it less harsh and more suitable for preserving food quality.
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Food Safety and Shelf Life
Pasteurization improves food safety by significantly lowering harmful bacteria, reducing the risk of foodborne illness. It also extends shelf life by slowing microbial spoilage, making food safer and more durable without the negative effects of sterilization on flavor and texture.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question
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Textbook Question
Which of the following does not kill endospores?
a. Autoclaving
b. Incineration
c. Hot-air sterilization
d. Pasteurization
e. All of the above kill endospores
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Textbook Question
Which of the following is most effective for sterilizing mattresses and plastic Petri dishes?
a. Chlorine
b. Ethylene oxide
c. Glutaraldehyde
d. Autoclaving
e. Nonionizing radiation
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Textbook Question
Which of these disinfectants does not act by disrupting the plasma membrane?
a. Phenolics
b. Phenol
c. Quats
d. Halogens
e. Biguanides
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Textbook Question
The thermal death time for a suspension of Bacillus subtilis endospores is in dry heat and less than in an autoclave. Which type of heat is more effective? Why?
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