Textbook Question
Thermal death point is not considered an accurate measure of the effectiveness of heat sterilization. List three factors that can alter thermal death point.
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Thermal death point is not considered an accurate measure of the effectiveness of heat sterilization. List three factors that can alter thermal death point.
Which of the following does not kill endospores?
a. Autoclaving
b. Incineration
c. Hot-air sterilization
d. Pasteurization
e. All of the above kill endospores
Which of the following is most effective for sterilizing mattresses and plastic Petri dishes?
a. Chlorine
b. Ethylene oxide
c. Glutaraldehyde
d. Autoclaving
e. Nonionizing radiation
If pasteurization does not achieve sterilization, why is pasteurization used to treat food?