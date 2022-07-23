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Ch. 7 - The Control of Microbial Growth
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 7 - The Control of Microbial GrowthProblem 3
Chapter 7, Problem 3

Which of these disinfectants does not act by disrupting the plasma membrane?
a. Phenolics
b. Phenol
c. Quats
d. Halogens
e. Biguanides

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1
Step 1: Understand the mechanism of action of each disinfectant listed. Disinfectants can act by various mechanisms, including disrupting the plasma membrane, denaturing proteins, or oxidizing cellular components.
Step 2: Recall that phenolics and phenol primarily disrupt the plasma membrane by damaging lipid components, leading to leakage of cellular contents.
Step 3: Recognize that quaternary ammonium compounds (quats) and biguanides also act mainly by disrupting the plasma membrane, causing cell lysis.
Step 4: Identify that halogens (such as chlorine and iodine) act differently; they typically kill microbes by oxidizing cellular components, including proteins and nucleic acids, rather than primarily disrupting the plasma membrane.
Step 5: Conclude that among the options, halogens do not act by disrupting the plasma membrane but instead by oxidation, which is a distinct antimicrobial mechanism.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mechanism of Action of Disinfectants

Disinfectants kill or inhibit microbes through various mechanisms, such as disrupting cell membranes, denaturing proteins, or oxidizing cellular components. Understanding how each disinfectant works helps determine their effectiveness and specific targets within microbial cells.
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Plasma Membrane Disruption

Many disinfectants act by damaging the plasma membrane, causing leakage of cellular contents and cell death. Agents like phenolics, quaternary ammonium compounds (quats), and biguanides typically disrupt membrane integrity, leading to loss of vital functions.
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Halogens as Oxidizing Agents

Halogens, such as chlorine and iodine, primarily kill microbes by oxidizing cellular components like proteins and nucleic acids rather than disrupting the plasma membrane. This oxidative damage impairs essential cellular functions, leading to microbial death.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Thermal death point is not considered an accurate measure of the effectiveness of heat sterilization. List three factors that can alter thermal death point.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following is used to control microbial growth in foods?

a. Organic acids

b. Alcohols

c. Aldehydes

d. Heavy metals

e. All of the above

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Textbook Question

The antimicrobial effect of gamma radiation is due to:(a) ________.

The antimicrobial effect of ultraviolet radiation is due to: (b) ________.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following is most effective for sterilizing mattresses and plastic Petri dishes?

a. Chlorine

b. Ethylene oxide

c. Glutaraldehyde

d. Autoclaving

e. Nonionizing radiation

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Textbook Question

Which of the following cannot be used to sterilize a heat-labile solution stored in a plastic container?

a. Gamma radiation

b. Ethylene oxide

c. Supercritical fluids

d. Autoclaving

e. Short-wavelength radiation

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Textbook Question

If pasteurization does not achieve sterilization, why is pasteurization used to treat food?

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