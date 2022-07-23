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Chapter 7, Problem 1

Which of the following does not kill endospores?

a. Autoclaving

b. Incineration

c. Hot-air sterilization

d. Pasteurization

e. All of the above kill endospores

Verified step by step guidance 1 Step 1: Understand what endospores are — they are highly resistant structures formed by certain bacteria to survive extreme conditions, including heat, desiccation, and chemicals. Step 2: Review each method's ability to kill endospores: Autoclaving uses pressurized steam at high temperatures, which is known to effectively kill endospores. View full solution Step 3: Incineration involves burning at very high temperatures, which destroys all microbial life including endospores. Step 4: Hot-air sterilization uses dry heat at high temperatures for a longer time and is also effective against endospores. Step 5: Pasteurization involves heating to moderate temperatures for a short time, primarily to reduce microbial load but does not reliably kill endospores.

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