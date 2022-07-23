Textbook Question
Which of the following is most effective for sterilizing mattresses and plastic Petri dishes?
a. Chlorine
b. Ethylene oxide
c. Glutaraldehyde
d. Autoclaving
e. Nonionizing radiation
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Which of the following is most effective for sterilizing mattresses and plastic Petri dishes?
a. Chlorine
b. Ethylene oxide
c. Glutaraldehyde
d. Autoclaving
e. Nonionizing radiation
The thermal death time for a suspension of Bacillus subtilis endospores is in dry heat and less than in an autoclave. Which type of heat is more effective? Why?
If pasteurization does not achieve sterilization, why is pasteurization used to treat food?