Some commonly used restriction enzymes are listed in Table 9.1.
a. Indicate which enzymes produce sticky ends.
b. Of what value are sticky ends in making rDNA?
Some commonly used restriction enzymes are listed in Table 9.1.
a. Indicate which enzymes produce sticky ends.
b. Of what value are sticky ends in making rDNA?
You have a small gene that you want replicated by PCR. You add fluorescent dye-labeled nucleotides to the PCR thermal cycler. After three replication cycles, what percentage of the DNA single strands will fluoresce?
a. 0%
b. 12.5%
c. 50%
d. 87.5%
e. 100%
Which of the following is the fourth basic step to genetically modify a cell?
a. Transformation
b. Ligation
c. Plasmid cleavage
d. Restriction-enzyme digestion of gene
e. Isolation of gene
The following enzymes are used to make cDNA. What is the second enzyme used to make cDNA?
a. Reverse transcriptase
b. Ribozyme
c. RNA polymerase
d. DNA polymerase
Identify and mark each of the following in making cDNA: transcription, RNA processing, reverse transcription, DNA polymerase, cDNA.
If you put a gene in a virus, the next step in genetic modification would be
a. insertion of a plasmid.
b. transformation.
c. transduction.
d. PCR.
e. Southern blotting.