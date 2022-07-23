Some commonly used restriction enzymes are listed in Table 9.1.
a. Indicate which enzymes produce sticky ends.
b. Of what value are sticky ends in making rDNA?
Some commonly used restriction enzymes are listed in Table 9.1.
a. Indicate which enzymes produce sticky ends.
b. Of what value are sticky ends in making rDNA?
Differentiate the following terms. Which one is “hit and miss”—that is, does not add a specific gene to a cell?
a. Protoplast fusion
b. Gene gun
c. Microinjection
d. Electroporation
The following enzymes are used to make cDNA. What is the second enzyme used to make cDNA?
a. Reverse transcriptase
b. Ribozyme
c. RNA polymerase
d. DNA polymerase
Suppose you want multiple copies of a gene you have synthesized. How would you obtain the necessary copies by cloning? By PCR?
The DNA probe, 3'-GGCTTA, will hybridize with which of the following?
a. 5'-CCGUUA
b. 5'-CCGAAT
c. 5'-GGCTTA
d. 3'-CCGAAT
e. 3'-GGCAAU
If you put a gene in a virus, the next step in genetic modification would be
a. insertion of a plasmid.
b. transformation.
c. transduction.
d. PCR.
e. Southern blotting.