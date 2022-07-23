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Ch. 9 - Biotechnology & DNA Technology
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 9 - Biotechnology & DNA TechnologyProblem 4
Chapter 9, Problem 4

The following enzymes are used to make cDNA. What is the second enzyme used to make cDNA?
a. Reverse transcriptase
b. Ribozyme
c. RNA polymerase
d. DNA polymerase

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the process of making complementary DNA (cDNA) from RNA. The first step involves synthesizing a single-stranded DNA from an RNA template.
Identify the enzyme responsible for this first step: reverse transcriptase, which synthesizes DNA from an RNA template.
After the single-stranded cDNA is made, the next step is to convert this single-stranded DNA into double-stranded DNA.
Determine which enzyme synthesizes the complementary DNA strand to form double-stranded DNA. This enzyme is DNA polymerase, which uses the single-stranded cDNA as a template.
Conclude that the second enzyme used in making cDNA is DNA polymerase, as it completes the synthesis of double-stranded cDNA.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reverse Transcriptase

Reverse transcriptase is an enzyme that synthesizes complementary DNA (cDNA) from an RNA template. It is the first enzyme used in cDNA synthesis, converting single-stranded RNA into single-stranded cDNA.
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DNA Polymerase

DNA polymerase is an enzyme that synthesizes the complementary DNA strand by extending the single-stranded cDNA created by reverse transcriptase. It is the second enzyme used in cDNA synthesis to produce double-stranded cDNA.
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DNA Polymerases

cDNA Synthesis Process

cDNA synthesis involves two main enzymatic steps: first, reverse transcriptase creates single-stranded cDNA from RNA; second, DNA polymerase synthesizes the complementary strand to form double-stranded cDNA, which can be used for cloning or analysis.
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1) RNA Processing
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Some commonly used restriction enzymes are listed in Table 9.1.

a. Indicate which enzymes produce sticky ends.

b. Of what value are sticky ends in making rDNA?

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Textbook Question

Which of the following is the fourth basic step to genetically modify a cell?

a. Transformation

b. Ligation

c. Plasmid cleavage

d. Restriction-enzyme digestion of gene

e. Isolation of gene

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Textbook Question

Suppose you want multiple copies of a gene you have synthesized. How would you obtain the necessary copies by cloning? By PCR?

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Textbook Question

Identify and mark each of the following in making cDNA: transcription, RNA processing, reverse transcription, DNA polymerase, cDNA.

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Textbook Question

The DNA probe, 3'-GGCTTA, will hybridize with which of the following?

a. 5'-CCGUUA

b. 5'-CCGAAT

c. 5'-GGCTTA

d. 3'-CCGAAT

e. 3'-GGCAAU

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Textbook Question

If you put a gene in a virus, the next step in genetic modification would be

a. insertion of a plasmid.

b. transformation.

c. transduction.

d. PCR.

e. Southern blotting.

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