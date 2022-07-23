Some commonly used restriction enzymes are listed in Table 9.1.
a. Indicate which enzymes produce sticky ends.
b. Of what value are sticky ends in making rDNA?
Some commonly used restriction enzymes are listed in Table 9.1.
a. Indicate which enzymes produce sticky ends.
b. Of what value are sticky ends in making rDNA?
Differentiate the following terms. Which one is “hit and miss”—that is, does not add a specific gene to a cell?
a. Protoplast fusion
b. Gene gun
c. Microinjection
d. Electroporation
Which of the following is the fourth basic step to genetically modify a cell?
a. Transformation
b. Ligation
c. Plasmid cleavage
d. Restriction-enzyme digestion of gene
e. Isolation of gene
The following enzymes are used to make cDNA. What is the second enzyme used to make cDNA?
a. Reverse transcriptase
b. Ribozyme
c. RNA polymerase
d. DNA polymerase
Restriction enzymes were first discovered with the observation that
a. DNA is restricted to the nucleus.
b. Bacteriophage DNA is destroyed in a host cell.
c. Foreign DNA is kept out of a cell.
d. Foreign DNA is restricted to the cytoplasm.
e. All of the above.
Compare and contrast the following terms:
a. cDNA and gene
b. DNA probe and gene
c. DNA polymerase and DNA ligase
d. rDNA and cDNA
e. genome and proteome