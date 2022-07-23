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Ch. 9 - Biotechnology & DNA Technology
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 9 - Biotechnology & DNA TechnologyProblem 2
Chapter 9, Problem 2

The DNA probe, 3'-GGCTTA, will hybridize with which of the following?
a. 5'-CCGUUA
b. 5'-CCGAAT
c. 5'-GGCTTA
d. 3'-CCGAAT
e. 3'-GGCAAU

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the sequence of the DNA probe given: 3'-GGCTTA-5'. This means the probe runs from the 3' end to the 5' end with the bases G, G, C, T, T, A in that order.
Recall that DNA hybridization occurs between complementary strands running in opposite directions (antiparallel). So, the probe's 3' to 5' sequence will hybridize with a strand running 5' to 3' that is complementary.
Determine the complementary bases for each nucleotide in the probe: G pairs with C, C pairs with G, T pairs with A, and A pairs with T. So, the complementary sequence to 3'-GGCTTA-5' is 5'-CCGAAT-3'.
Compare the complementary sequence 5'-CCGAAT-3' with the options provided to find the exact match. Remember to check both the sequence and the direction (5' to 3' or 3' to 5').
Select the option that matches the complementary sequence and orientation, confirming the correct hybridization partner for the probe.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

DNA Base Pairing Rules

DNA strands pair through complementary bases: adenine (A) pairs with thymine (T), and cytosine (C) pairs with guanine (G). This specificity allows a DNA probe to bind only to a sequence with the complementary bases in the correct orientation.
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Chargaff's Rules

Directionality of DNA Strands

DNA strands have directionality, running from 5' to 3'. Hybridization occurs between strands oriented antiparallel, meaning a 3' to 5' strand pairs with a 5' to 3' strand, which is crucial for identifying the correct complementary sequence.
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Leading & Lagging DNA Strands

DNA Probe Hybridization

A DNA probe is a short, single-stranded sequence used to detect complementary DNA by hybridization. It binds only to sequences that are perfectly complementary and antiparallel, enabling identification of specific DNA targets.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Some commonly used restriction enzymes are listed in Table 9.1.

a. Indicate which enzymes produce sticky ends.

b. Of what value are sticky ends in making rDNA?

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Textbook Question

Differentiate the following terms. Which one is “hit and miss”—that is, does not add a specific gene to a cell?

a. Protoplast fusion

b. Gene gun

c. Microinjection

d. Electroporation

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Textbook Question

Which of the following is the fourth basic step to genetically modify a cell?

a. Transformation

b. Ligation

c. Plasmid cleavage

d. Restriction-enzyme digestion of gene

e. Isolation of gene

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Textbook Question

The following enzymes are used to make cDNA. What is the second enzyme used to make cDNA?

a. Reverse transcriptase

b. Ribozyme

c. RNA polymerase

d. DNA polymerase

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Textbook Question

Restriction enzymes were first discovered with the observation that

a. DNA is restricted to the nucleus.

b. Bacteriophage DNA is destroyed in a host cell.

c. Foreign DNA is kept out of a cell.

d. Foreign DNA is restricted to the cytoplasm.

e. All of the above.

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Textbook Question

Compare and contrast the following terms:

a. cDNA and gene

b. DNA probe and gene

c. DNA polymerase and DNA ligase

d. rDNA and cDNA

e. genome and proteome

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