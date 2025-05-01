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Organic Chemistry flashcard sets
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- Electron Counting quiz35. Transition Metals15 Terms
- The 18 and 16 Electron Rule definitions35. Transition Metals13 Terms
- The 18 and 16 Electron Rule quiz35. Transition Metals15 Terms
- Cross-Coupling General Reactions definitions35. Transition Metals15 Terms
- Cross-Coupling General Reactions quiz35. Transition Metals15 Terms
- Heck Reaction quiz #135. Transition Metals10 Terms
- Heck Reaction definitions35. Transition Metals15 Terms
- Stille Reaction definitions35. Transition Metals15 Terms
- Stille Reaction quiz35. Transition Metals15 Terms