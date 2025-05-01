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- Step-Growth Polymers: Urethane definitions36. Synthetic Polymers12 Terms
- Step-Growth Polymers: Urethane quiz36. Synthetic Polymers15 Terms
- Step-Growth Polymers: Polyurethane Mechanism definitions36. Synthetic Polymers14 Terms
- Step-Growth Polymers: Polyurethane Mechanism quiz36. Synthetic Polymers15 Terms
- Step-Growth Polymers: Epoxy Resin definitions36. Synthetic Polymers13 Terms
- Step-Growth Polymers: Epoxy Resin quiz36. Synthetic Polymers15 Terms
- Polymers Structure and Properties definitions36. Synthetic Polymers15 Terms
- Polymers Structure and Properties quiz36. Synthetic Polymers15 Terms
- review6 TermsCreated by TM