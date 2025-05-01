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- Radical Synthesis quiz11. Radical Reactions15 Terms
- Alcohol Nomenclature quiz12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols10 Terms1 student found this helpful
- Alcohol Nomenclature definitions12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols13 Terms
- Naming Ethers quiz #112. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols10 Terms
- Naming Ethers definitions12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols15 Terms
- Naming Epoxides definitions12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols14 Terms
- Naming Epoxides quiz12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols15 Terms
- Naming Thiols definitions12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols15 Terms
- Naming Thiols quiz12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols15 Terms