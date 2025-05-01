Create your own flashcards in seconds
From your notes, a topic, or scratch—your choice
Popular flashcards of the week
Organic Chemistry flashcard sets
Find flashcards by topic or subject
999 Decks
- Diazo Sequence Groups definitions19. Reactions of Aromatics: EAS and Beyond14 Terms
- Diazo Sequence Groups quiz19. Reactions of Aromatics: EAS and Beyond15 Terms
- Diazo Retrosynthesis definitions19. Reactions of Aromatics: EAS and Beyond12 Terms
- Diazo Retrosynthesis quiz19. Reactions of Aromatics: EAS and Beyond15 Terms
- Nucleophilic Aromatic Substitution quiz #119. Reactions of Aromatics: EAS and Beyond10 Terms
- Nucleophilic Aromatic Substitution definitions19. Reactions of Aromatics: EAS and Beyond14 Terms
- Benzyne definitions19. Reactions of Aromatics: EAS and Beyond15 Terms
- Benzyne quiz19. Reactions of Aromatics: EAS and Beyond15 Terms
- Phenol Acidity quiz20. Phenols9 Terms