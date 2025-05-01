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- Phenol Acidity definitions20. Phenols14 Terms
- Oxidation of Phenols to Quinones definitions20. Phenols14 Terms
- Oxidation of Phenols to Quinones quiz20. Phenols15 Terms
- Cleavage of Phenyl Ethers definitions20. Phenols13 Terms
- Cleavage of Phenyl Ethers quiz20. Phenols15 Terms
- Kolbe-Schmidt Reaction definitions20. Phenols15 Terms
- Kolbe-Schmidt Reaction quiz20. Phenols15 Terms
- Naming Aldehydes quiz #121. Aldehydes and Ketones: Nucleophilic Addition10 Terms
- Naming Aldehydes definitions21. Aldehydes and Ketones: Nucleophilic Addition13 Terms