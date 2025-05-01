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Organic Chemistry flashcard sets
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- Epimerization quiz28. Carbohydrates10 Terms
- Epimerization definitions28. Carbohydrates15 Terms
- Monosaccharides - Aldose-Ketose Rearrangement quiz28. Carbohydrates10 Terms
- Monosaccharides - Aldose-Ketose Rearrangement definitions28. Carbohydrates15 Terms
- Monosaccharides - Alkylation definitions28. Carbohydrates15 Terms
- Monosaccharides - Alkylation quiz28. Carbohydrates15 Terms
- Monosaccharides - Acylation definitions28. Carbohydrates15 Terms
- Monosaccharides - Acylation quiz28. Carbohydrates15 Terms
- Glycoside definitions28. Carbohydrates15 Terms