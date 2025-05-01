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Organic Chemistry flashcard sets
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- Glycoside quiz28. Carbohydrates15 Terms
- Monosaccharides - N-Glycosides quiz28. Carbohydrates10 Terms
- Monosaccharides - N-Glycosides definitions28. Carbohydrates15 Terms
- Monosaccharides - Reduction (Alditols) quiz28. Carbohydrates10 Terms
- Monosaccharides - Reduction (Alditols) definitions28. Carbohydrates15 Terms
- Monosaccharides - Weak Oxidation (Aldonic Acid) definitions28. Carbohydrates14 Terms
- Monosaccharides - Weak Oxidation (Aldonic Acid) quiz28. Carbohydrates15 Terms
- Reducing Sugars definitions28. Carbohydrates15 Terms
- Reducing Sugars quiz28. Carbohydrates15 Terms