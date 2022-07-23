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Ch 03: Vectors and Coordinate Systems
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 03: Vectors and Coordinate SystemsProblem 12c
Chapter 3, Problem 12c

Let A = 4i - 2j, B = -3i + 5j, and C = A + B. What are the magnitude and direction of vector C?

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Step 1: Add the components of vectors A and B to find vector C. The x-component of C is the sum of the x-components of A and B: \( C_x = A_x + B_x \). Similarly, the y-component of C is the sum of the y-components of A and B: \( C_y = A_y + B_y \).
Step 2: Substitute the given components of A and B into the equations. For A = 4i - 2j, \( A_x = 4 \) and \( A_y = -2 \). For B = -3i + 5j, \( B_x = -3 \) and \( B_y = 5 \). Calculate \( C_x \) and \( C_y \).
Step 3: Use the Pythagorean theorem to calculate the magnitude of vector C. The formula is \( |C| = \sqrt{C_x^2 + C_y^2} \). Substitute the values of \( C_x \) and \( C_y \) into this formula.
Step 4: Determine the direction (angle) of vector C using the formula \( \theta = \arctan\left(\frac{C_y}{C_x}\right) \). Ensure you consider the signs of \( C_x \) and \( C_y \) to determine the correct quadrant for the angle.
Step 5: Express the final answers for the magnitude and direction of vector C. The magnitude is a scalar value, and the direction is typically expressed in degrees or radians, measured counterclockwise from the positive x-axis.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Vector Addition

Vector addition involves combining two or more vectors to form a resultant vector. This is done by adding their corresponding components. For example, if vector A has components (4, -2) and vector B has components (-3, 5), the resultant vector C is obtained by adding these components: C = (4 + (-3), -2 + 5) = (1, 3).
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Magnitude of a Vector

The magnitude of a vector is a measure of its length and is calculated using the Pythagorean theorem. For a vector C with components (x, y), the magnitude is given by |C| = √(x² + y²). This value represents how far the vector extends in space, regardless of its direction.
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Direction of a Vector

The direction of a vector indicates the orientation of the vector in space and is often expressed as an angle relative to a reference axis. For a vector C with components (x, y), the direction can be found using the tangent function: θ = arctan(y/x). This angle helps in understanding how the vector is positioned in relation to the coordinate axes.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw each of the following vectors, label an angle that specifies the vector's direction, then find its magnitude and direction.

a=(20i+10j)m/s2\(\overrightarrow{\mathbf{a}\)}=(20\(\mathbf{i}\)+10\(\mathbf{j}\))\,\(\text{m/s}\)^2

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Textbook Question

Let A = 4i - 2j, B = -3i + 5j, and E = 2A + 3B. What are the magnitude and direction of vector E?

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Textbook Question

Let A = 4i - 2j, B = -3i + 5j, and D = A - B. Draw a coordinate system and on it show vectors A, B, and D.

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Textbook Question

Draw each of the following vectors, label an angle that specifies the vector's direction, then find its magnitude and direction. r = (-2.0i - 1.0j) cm

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Textbook Question

Let A = 2i + 3j, B = 2i - 4j, and C = A + B. Draw a coordinate system and on it show vectors A, B, and C.

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Textbook Question

Let A = 4i - 2j, B = -3i + 5j, and C = A + B. Write vector C in component form.

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