Peregrine falcons are known for their maneuvering ability. In a tight circular turn, a falcon can attain a centripetal acceleration 1.5 times the free-fall acceleration. What is the radius of the turn if the falcon is flying at 25 m/s?
The radius of the earth's very nearly circular orbit around the sun is 1.5 x 1011 m. Find the magnitude of the earth's angular velocity.
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Key Concepts
Angular Velocity
Centripetal Motion
Orbital Period
FIGURE EX4.36 shows the angular velocity graph of the crankshaft in a car. What is the crankshaft's angular acceleration at t = 3s
The radius of the earth's very nearly circular orbit around the sun is 1.5 x 1011 m. Find the magnitude of the earth's velocity.
Your roommate is working on his bicycle and has the bike upside down. He spins the 60-cm-diameter wheel, and you notice that a pebble stuck in the tread goes by three times every second. What are the pebble's speed and acceleration?
A speck of dust on a spinning DVD has a centripetal acceleration of 20 m/s3 . What would be the acceleration of the first speck of dust if the disk's angular velocity was doubled?
As the earth rotates, what is the speed of a physics student in Miami, Florida, at latitude 26°. Ignore the revolution of the earth around the sun. The radius of the earth is 6400 km.