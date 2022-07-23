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Ch 04: Kinematics in Two Dimensions
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 04: Kinematics in Two DimensionsProblem 34b
Chapter 4, Problem 34b

A speck of dust on a spinning DVD has a centripetal acceleration of 20 m/s3 . What would be the acceleration of the first speck of dust if the disk's angular velocity was doubled?

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1
Understand the relationship between centripetal acceleration and angular velocity. Centripetal acceleration (a_c) is given by the formula: ac=rω2, where r is the radius of the circular path and ω is the angular velocity.
Recognize that the centripetal acceleration is proportional to the square of the angular velocity. If the angular velocity is doubled, the centripetal acceleration will increase by a factor of 22, which is 4.
Set up the relationship between the initial centripetal acceleration and the new centripetal acceleration. Let the initial centripetal acceleration be ac=20 m/s2. The new centripetal acceleration will be 4×ac.
Substitute the given value of the initial centripetal acceleration into the equation for the new centripetal acceleration: ac,new=4×20.
Conclude that the new centripetal acceleration is four times the initial centripetal acceleration. Perform the multiplication to find the final value if needed.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Centripetal Acceleration

Centripetal acceleration is the acceleration directed towards the center of a circular path that keeps an object moving in that path. It is calculated using the formula a_c = v^2 / r, where v is the tangential velocity and r is the radius of the circular path. This acceleration is crucial for understanding how objects behave in circular motion.
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Angular Velocity

Angular velocity is a measure of how quickly an object rotates around a central point, typically expressed in radians per second. When the angular velocity of a rotating object increases, the tangential velocity of points on the object also increases, which directly affects the centripetal acceleration experienced by those points.
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Relationship Between Angular Velocity and Centripetal Acceleration

The relationship between angular velocity and centripetal acceleration is defined by the equation a_c = r * ω^2, where ω is the angular velocity. If the angular velocity is doubled, the centripetal acceleration increases by a factor of four, since it is proportional to the square of the angular velocity. This concept is essential for predicting how changes in rotation affect acceleration.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Peregrine falcons are known for their maneuvering ability. In a tight circular turn, a falcon can attain a centripetal acceleration 1.5 times the free-fall acceleration. What is the radius of the turn if the falcon is flying at 25 m/s?

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Textbook Question

FIGURE EX4.36 shows the angular velocity graph of the crankshaft in a car. What is the crankshaft's angular acceleration at t = 3s

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Textbook Question

The radius of the earth's very nearly circular orbit around the sun is 1.5 x 1011 m. Find the magnitude of the earth's velocity.

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Textbook Question

Your roommate is working on his bicycle and has the bike upside down. He spins the 60-cm-diameter wheel, and you notice that a pebble stuck in the tread goes by three times every second. What are the pebble's speed and acceleration?

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Textbook Question

The radius of the earth's very nearly circular orbit around the sun is 1.5 x 1011 m. Find the magnitude of the earth's angular velocity.

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Textbook Question

A 5.0-m-diameter merry-go-round is initially turning with a 4.0 s period. It slows down and stops in 20 s. How many revolutions does the merry-go-round make as it stops?

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