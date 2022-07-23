The 2.0 kg wood box in FIGURE P6.58 slides down a vertical wood wall while you push on it at a 45° angle. What magnitude of force should you apply to cause the box to slide down at a constant speed?
A particle of mass m moving along the x-axis experiences the net force Fₓ = ct, where c is a constant. The particle has velocity v₀ₓ at t = 0. Find an algebraic expression for the particle's velocity vₓ at a later time t.
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Key Concepts
Newton's Second Law of Motion
Kinematics and Velocity
Integration in Physics
Astronauts in space 'weigh' themselves by oscillating on a spring. Suppose the position of an oscillating 75 kg astronaut is given by , where t is in s. What force does the spring exert on the astronaut at (a) t = 1.0 s and (b) 1.5 s? Note that the angle of the sine function is in radians.
A 1.0 kg wood block is pressed against a vertical wood wall by the 12 N force shown in FIGURE P6.57. If the block is initially at rest, will it move upward, move downward, or stay at rest?
A 500 g ball moves horizontally with velocity v𝓍 = ( 15 m) / (t + 1 s) for t > 0 s. What is the net force on the ball at t = 1 s?
A ball is shot from a compressed-air gun at twice its terminal speed. What is the ball's initial acceleration, as a multiple of g, if it is shot straight up?
What is the magnitude of the acceleration of a skydiver at the instant she is falling at one-half her terminal speed?