Energy Conservation in Circular Motion

In circular motion, mechanical energy is conserved if only conservative forces (like gravity) are acting. The total mechanical energy at the top and bottom of the circle can be analyzed using the principles of kinetic and potential energy. At the top, the ball has both kinetic energy (due to its speed) and potential energy (due to its height), while at the bottom, the potential energy is lower, and the kinetic energy is higher, allowing for the calculation of forces and speeds at different points.