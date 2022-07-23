Centripetal Force and Speed

Centripetal force is the net force required to keep an object moving in a circular path, directed towards the center of the circle. At the top of the loop, the centripetal force is provided by the difference between gravitational force and normal force. The speed of the roller-coaster car can be determined using the centripetal force equation, F_c = m * v²/r, where v is the speed and r is the radius of the loop.