Maximum Speed at the Top of a Hill

The maximum speed at the top of a hill can be determined by balancing the gravitational force and the required centripetal force. At the critical point, the gravitational force equals the centripetal force needed to keep the car on the road. This relationship can be expressed mathematically as mg = mv²/r, where v is the speed and r is the radius of the hill. Solving for v gives the maximum speed the car can have without losing contact.