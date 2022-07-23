The normal force equals the magnitude of the gravitational force as a roller-coaster car crosses the top of a 40-m-diameter loop-the-loop. What is the car's speed at the top?
A car drives over the top of a hill that has a radius of 50 m. What maximum speed can the car have at the top without flying off the road?
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Key Concepts
Centripetal Force
Gravitational Force
Maximum Speed at the Top of a Hill
Communications satellites are placed in circular orbits where they stay directly over a fixed point on the equator as the Earth rotates. These are called geosynchronous orbits. The altitude of a geosynchronous orbit is 3.58 x 107 m (approximately 22,00 miles). Astronomical data are inside the back cover of the book. What is the weight of a 2000 kg satellite in a geosynchronous orbit?
Communications satellites are placed in circular orbits where they stay directly over a fixed point on the equator as the Earth rotates. These are called geosynchronous orbits. The altitude of a geosynchronous orbit is 3.58 x 107 m (approximately 22,00 miles). Astronomical data are inside the back cover of the book. Find the value of g at this altitude.
A 500 g ball moves in a vertical circle on a 102-cm-long string. If the speed at the top is 4.0 m/s, then the speed at the bottom will be 7.5 m/s. (You'll learn how to show this in Chapter 10.) What is the gravitational force acting on the ball?
A satellite orbiting the moon very near the surface has a period of 110 min. What is free-fall acceleration on the surface of the moon? Astronomical data are inside the back cover of the book.
The weight of passengers on a roller coaster increases by 50% as the car goes through a dip with a 30 m radius of curvature. What is the car's speed at the bottom of the dip?