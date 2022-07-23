A car drives over the top of a hill that has a radius of 50 m. What maximum speed can the car have at the top without flying off the road?
A satellite orbiting the moon very near the surface has a period of 110 min. What is free-fall acceleration on the surface of the moon? Astronomical data are inside the back cover of the book.
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Key Concepts
Orbital Period
Gravitational Acceleration
Newton's Law of Universal Gravitation
Communications satellites are placed in circular orbits where they stay directly over a fixed point on the equator as the Earth rotates. These are called geosynchronous orbits. The altitude of a geosynchronous orbit is 3.58 x 107 m (approximately 22,00 miles). Astronomical data are inside the back cover of the book. What is the weight of a 2000 kg satellite in a geosynchronous orbit?
It is proposed that future space stations create an artificial gravity by rotating. Suppose a space station is constructed as a 1000-m-diameter cylinder that rotates about its axis. The inside surface is the deck of the space station. What rotation period will provide 'normal' gravity?
Communications satellites are placed in circular orbits where they stay directly over a fixed point on the equator as the Earth rotates. These are called geosynchronous orbits. The altitude of a geosynchronous orbit is 3.58 x 107 m (approximately 22,00 miles). Astronomical data are inside the back cover of the book. Find the value of g at this altitude.
A 5.0 g coin is placed 15 cm from the center of a turntable. The coin has static and kinetic coefficients of friction with the turntable surface of μs = 0.80 and μk = 0.50. The turntable very slowly speeds up to 60 rpm. Does the coin slide off?