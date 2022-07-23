Gravitational Acceleration

Gravitational acceleration, denoted as 'g', is the acceleration experienced by an object due to the gravitational force exerted by a massive body, such as Earth. At the surface of the Earth, this value is approximately 9.81 m/s². However, as altitude increases, 'g' decreases due to the inverse square law of gravitation, which states that gravitational force diminishes with the square of the distance from the center of the mass.