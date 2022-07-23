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Ch 08: Dynamics II: Motion in a Plane
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 08: Dynamics II: Motion in a PlaneProblem 13
Chapter 8, Problem 13

Three satellites orbit a planet of radius R, as shown in FIGUREEX13.24. Satellites S₁ and S₃ have mass m. Satellite S₂ has mass 2m. Satellite S₁ orbits in 250 minutes and the force on S₁ is 10,000 N.(b) What are the forces of S₂ and S₃?Diagram showing three satellites with different masses orbiting a planet at varying distances.

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Step 1: Identify the given data: Satellite S₁ has mass m, orbits in 250 minutes, and the force on S₁ is 10,000 N. Satellite S₂ has mass 2m, and Satellite S₃ has mass m.
Step 2: Use Newton's law of gravitation to express the force on S₁: F₁ = G * (M * m) / R₁², where G is the gravitational constant, M is the mass of the planet, and R₁ is the orbital radius of S₁.
Step 3: Since the force on S₁ is given as 10,000 N, use this to find the product G * M / R₁².
Step 4: For Satellite S₂, use the same formula: F₂ = G * (M * 2m) / R₂². Since R₂ = R₁ (assuming the same orbital radius), F₂ = 2 * F₁.
Step 5: For Satellite S₃, use the same formula: F₃ = G * (M * m) / R₃². If R₃ = 2R₁ (assuming a different orbital radius), F₃ = F₁ / 4.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Gravitational Force

The gravitational force is the attractive force between two masses, described by Newton's law of universal gravitation. It is directly proportional to the product of the masses and inversely proportional to the square of the distance between their centers. This force is crucial for understanding the motion of satellites in orbit, as it provides the necessary centripetal force to keep them in circular paths.
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Centripetal Force

Centripetal force is the net force required to keep an object moving in a circular path, directed towards the center of the circle. For satellites in orbit, this force is provided by gravity. The relationship between the gravitational force and centripetal force allows us to calculate the forces acting on different satellites based on their masses and orbital radii.
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Orbital Period

The orbital period is the time taken for a satellite to complete one full orbit around a planet. It is influenced by the satellite's distance from the planet and its mass. The relationship between the orbital period and the radius of the orbit can be described by Kepler's laws, which help in determining the forces acting on satellites with different masses and distances from the planet.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Communications satellites are placed in circular orbits where they stay directly over a fixed point on the equator as the Earth rotates. These are called geosynchronous orbits. The altitude of a geosynchronous orbit is 3.58 x 107 m (approximately 22,00 miles). Astronomical data are inside the back cover of the book. What is the weight of a 2000 kg satellite in a geosynchronous orbit?

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Textbook Question

It is proposed that future space stations create an artificial gravity by rotating. Suppose a space station is constructed as a 1000-m-diameter cylinder that rotates about its axis. The inside surface is the deck of the space station. What rotation period will provide 'normal' gravity?

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Textbook Question

Communications satellites are placed in circular orbits where they stay directly over a fixed point on the equator as the Earth rotates. These are called geosynchronous orbits. The altitude of a geosynchronous orbit is 3.58 x 107 m (approximately 22,00 miles). Astronomical data are inside the back cover of the book. Find the value of g at this altitude.

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Textbook Question

Suppose the moon were held in its orbit not by gravity but by a massless cable attached to the center of the earth. What would be the tension in the cable? Use the table of astronomical data inside the back cover of the book.

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Textbook Question

A satellite orbiting the moon very near the surface has a period of 110 min. What is free-fall acceleration on the surface of the moon? Astronomical data are inside the back cover of the book.

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Textbook Question

A 5.0 g coin is placed 15 cm from the center of a turntable. The coin has static and kinetic coefficients of friction with the turntable surface of μs = 0.80 and μk = 0.50. The turntable very slowly speeds up to 60 rpm. Does the coin slide off?

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