Communications satellites are placed in circular orbits where they stay directly over a fixed point on the equator as the Earth rotates. These are called geosynchronous orbits. The altitude of a geosynchronous orbit is 3.58 x 107 m (approximately 22,00 miles). Astronomical data are inside the back cover of the book. What is the weight of a 2000 kg satellite in a geosynchronous orbit?
Three satellites orbit a planet of radius R, as shown in FIGUREEX13.24. Satellites S₁ and S₃ have mass m. Satellite S₂ has mass 2m. Satellite S₁ orbits in 250 minutes and the force on S₁ is 10,000 N.(b) What are the forces of S₂ and S₃?
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Gravitational Force
Centripetal Force
Orbital Period
It is proposed that future space stations create an artificial gravity by rotating. Suppose a space station is constructed as a 1000-m-diameter cylinder that rotates about its axis. The inside surface is the deck of the space station. What rotation period will provide 'normal' gravity?
Communications satellites are placed in circular orbits where they stay directly over a fixed point on the equator as the Earth rotates. These are called geosynchronous orbits. The altitude of a geosynchronous orbit is 3.58 x 107 m (approximately 22,00 miles). Astronomical data are inside the back cover of the book. Find the value of g at this altitude.
Suppose the moon were held in its orbit not by gravity but by a massless cable attached to the center of the earth. What would be the tension in the cable? Use the table of astronomical data inside the back cover of the book.
A satellite orbiting the moon very near the surface has a period of 110 min. What is free-fall acceleration on the surface of the moon? Astronomical data are inside the back cover of the book.
A 5.0 g coin is placed 15 cm from the center of a turntable. The coin has static and kinetic coefficients of friction with the turntable surface of μs = 0.80 and μk = 0.50. The turntable very slowly speeds up to 60 rpm. Does the coin slide off?