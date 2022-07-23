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Ch 08: Dynamics II: Motion in a Plane
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 08: Dynamics II: Motion in a PlaneProblem 12
Chapter 8, Problem 12

It is proposed that future space stations create an artificial gravity by rotating. Suppose a space station is constructed as a 1000-m-diameter cylinder that rotates about its axis. The inside surface is the deck of the space station. What rotation period will provide 'normal' gravity?

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Understand the problem: The goal is to determine the rotation period of a cylindrical space station that provides artificial gravity equivalent to Earth's gravity (normal gravity, g = 9.8 m/s²) on its inside surface. The artificial gravity is created by the centripetal force due to the rotation.
Identify the relationship between centripetal acceleration and gravity: The centripetal acceleration (a_c) experienced by an object on the inside surface of the rotating cylinder must equal Earth's gravitational acceleration (g). The formula for centripetal acceleration is: a=ω2r, where ω is the angular velocity and r is the radius of the cylinder.
Determine the radius of the cylinder: The diameter of the cylinder is given as 1000 m, so the radius is half of the diameter: r=1000/2=500m.
Relate angular velocity to the rotation period: The angular velocity (ω) is related to the rotation period (T) by the formula: ω=2π/T. Substitute this into the centripetal acceleration formula: a=(2π/T)2r.
Solve for the rotation period (T): Set the centripetal acceleration equal to Earth's gravity: (2π/T)2r=g. Rearrange the equation to isolate T: T=2π/g/r. Substitute the values for g and r to find the rotation period.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Centripetal Acceleration

Centripetal acceleration is the acceleration directed towards the center of a circular path that keeps an object moving in that path. It is essential for understanding how artificial gravity can be created in a rotating space station. The formula for centripetal acceleration is a = v²/r, where v is the tangential velocity and r is the radius of the circular path.
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Gravitational Force

Gravitational force is the attractive force between two masses, which on Earth gives us a standard acceleration of approximately 9.81 m/s², referred to as 'normal' gravity. In the context of the rotating space station, the centripetal acceleration must equal this gravitational force to simulate Earth-like conditions for the occupants.
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Rotational Dynamics

Rotational dynamics involves the study of the motion of objects that are rotating. It includes concepts such as angular velocity and torque. For the space station, the rotation period (the time it takes to complete one full rotation) is crucial, as it determines the angular velocity needed to achieve the desired centripetal acceleration that mimics normal gravity.
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