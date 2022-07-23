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Ch 09: Work and Kinetic Energy
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 09: Work and Kinetic EnergyProblem 25
Chapter 9, Problem 25

A 35-cm-long vertical spring has one end fixed on the floor. Placing a 2.2 kg physics textbook on the spring compresses it to a length of 29 cm. What is the spring constant?

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Identify the given values: The original length of the spring is 35 cm (0.35 m), and the compressed length is 29 cm (0.29 m). The mass of the textbook is 2.2 kg. The force exerted by the textbook on the spring is due to gravity, which is calculated as \( F = m \cdot g \), where \( g \) is the acceleration due to gravity (approximately 9.8 m/s²).
Calculate the compression of the spring: The compression \( \Delta x \) is the difference between the original length and the compressed length, \( \Delta x = 0.35 \ \text{m} - 0.29 \ \text{m} \).
Write down Hooke's Law: Hooke's Law states that the force exerted by a spring is proportional to its compression, \( F = k \cdot \Delta x \), where \( k \) is the spring constant and \( \Delta x \) is the compression.
Rearrange Hooke's Law to solve for the spring constant \( k \): \( k = \frac{F}{\Delta x} \). Substitute \( F = m \cdot g \) into the equation, so \( k = \frac{m \cdot g}{\Delta x} \).
Substitute the known values into the equation: Use \( m = 2.2 \ \text{kg} \), \( g = 9.8 \ \text{m/s}^2 \), and \( \Delta x \) (calculated in step 2) to find the spring constant \( k \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hooke's Law

Hooke's Law states that the force exerted by a spring is directly proportional to its displacement from the equilibrium position, expressed as F = -kx, where F is the force, k is the spring constant, and x is the displacement. This principle is fundamental in understanding how springs behave under load.
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Spring Constant (k)

The spring constant, denoted as k, quantifies the stiffness of a spring. A higher value of k indicates a stiffer spring that requires more force to compress or extend. It is calculated using the formula k = F/x, where F is the force applied and x is the displacement from the spring's natural length.
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Gravitational Force

Gravitational force is the attractive force between two masses, calculated using the formula F = mg, where m is the mass and g is the acceleration due to gravity (approximately 9.81 m/s² on Earth). In this context, the weight of the textbook compresses the spring, providing the force needed to apply Hooke's Law.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

FIGURE EX9.20 is the force-versus-position graph for a particle moving along the x-axis. Determine the work done on the particle during each of the three intervals 0–1 m, 1–2 m, and 2–3 m.

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Textbook Question

A horizontal spring with spring constant 750 N/m is attached to a wall. An athlete presses against the free end of the spring, compressing it 5.0 cm. How hard is the athlete pushing?

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Textbook Question

A particle moving on the x-axis experiences a force given by Fx = qx², where q is a constant. How much work is done on the particle as it moves from x = 0 to x = d?

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Textbook Question

A 10-cm-long spring is attached to the ceiling. When a 2.0 kg mass is hung from it, the spring stretches to a length of 15 cm. How long is the spring when a 3.0 kg mass is suspended from it?

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Textbook Question

A 5.0 kg mass hanging from a spring scale is slowly lowered onto a vertical spring, as shown in FIGURE EX9.28. The scale reads in newtons. The scale reads 20 N when the lower spring has been compressed by 2.0 cm. What is the value of the spring constant for the lower spring?

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Textbook Question

A 2.0 kg particle moving along the x-axis experiences the force shown in FIGURE EX9.22. The particle's velocity is 3.0 m/s at x = 0 m. At what point on the x-axis does the particle have a turning point?

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