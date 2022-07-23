Identify the given values: The original length of the spring is 35 cm (0.35 m), and the compressed length is 29 cm (0.29 m). The mass of the textbook is 2.2 kg. The force exerted by the textbook on the spring is due to gravity, which is calculated as \( F = m \cdot g \), where \( g \) is the acceleration due to gravity (approximately 9.8 m/s²).