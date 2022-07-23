A 25 kg solid door is 220 cm tall, 91 cm wide. What is the door’s moment of inertia for rotation about a vertical axis inside the door, 15 cm from one edge?
Ch 12: Rotation of a Rigid Body
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 12, Problem 16a
A 25 kg solid door is 220 cm tall, 91 cm wide. What is the door's moment of inertia for rotation on its hinges?
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Step 1: Understand the problem. The moment of inertia (I) is a measure of an object's resistance to rotational motion about a specific axis. For this problem, the door is treated as a rectangular object rotating about one of its edges (the hinges). The formula for the moment of inertia of a rectangular object about an edge parallel to one of its sides is: , where m is the mass and w is the width of the door.
Step 2: Convert the dimensions of the door into meters, as SI units are required for consistency. The width of the door is given as 91 cm, which is equivalent to 0.91 m. The height of the door (220 cm) is not relevant for this calculation since the rotation is about the hinges along the height.
Step 3: Substitute the given values into the formula. The mass of the door (m) is 25 kg, and the width (w) is 0.91 m. The formula becomes: .
Step 4: Simplify the expression by squaring the width (0.91 m) and multiplying it by the mass (25 kg). Then, multiply the result by 1/3 to find the moment of inertia.
Step 5: The final result will give the moment of inertia of the door for rotation about its hinges. Ensure the units are in kg·m², as this is the standard unit for moment of inertia.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Moment of Inertia
Moment of inertia is a measure of an object's resistance to changes in its rotational motion. It depends on the mass distribution relative to the axis of rotation. For a solid rectangular object, the moment of inertia can be calculated using specific formulas that take into account its dimensions and mass.
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Intro to Moment of Inertia
Axis of Rotation
The axis of rotation is the line about which an object rotates. In the case of a door, the axis is typically at the hinges. The position of this axis significantly affects the moment of inertia, as the distribution of mass relative to the axis determines how easily the object can be rotated.
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Parallel Axis Theorem
The parallel axis theorem allows us to calculate the moment of inertia of an object about any axis parallel to an axis through its center of mass. It states that the moment of inertia about the new axis is equal to the moment of inertia about the center of mass plus the product of the mass and the square of the distance between the two axes. This theorem is useful when calculating the moment of inertia for objects not rotating about their center of mass.
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