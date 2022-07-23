A thin, 100 g disk with a diameter of 8.0 cm rotates about an axis through its center with 0.15 J of kinetic energy. What is the speed of a point on the rim?
Ch 12: Rotation of a Rigid Body
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 12, Problem 14b
The four masses shown in FIGURE EX12.13 are connected by massless, rigid rods. Find the moment of inertia about a diagonal axis that passes through masses B and D.
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Step 1: Understand the concept of moment of inertia. The moment of inertia (I) is a measure of an object's resistance to rotational motion about a given axis. It is calculated using the formula: , where is the mass of the ith particle and is the perpendicular distance of the ith particle from the axis of rotation.
Step 2: Identify the axis of rotation. The problem specifies a diagonal axis passing through masses B and D. This means that masses B and D lie directly on the axis, so their perpendicular distance from the axis is zero. Therefore, their contribution to the moment of inertia is zero.
Step 3: Determine the perpendicular distances of masses A and C from the diagonal axis. To do this, use geometry to calculate the shortest distance from each mass to the diagonal axis. This may involve finding the coordinates of the masses and using the formula for the distance between a point and a line in 2D space.
Step 4: Calculate the contributions to the moment of inertia from masses A and C. For each mass, use the formula , where is the perpendicular distance calculated in Step 3.
Step 5: Sum the contributions from masses A and C to find the total moment of inertia about the diagonal axis. Since masses B and D contribute zero, the total moment of inertia is simply the sum of the values calculated for masses A and C.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Moment of Inertia
The moment of inertia is a measure of an object's resistance to rotational motion about a specific axis. It depends on the mass distribution relative to the axis of rotation, calculated as the sum of the products of each mass and the square of its distance from the axis. For a system of particles, it is expressed as I = Σ(m_i * r_i^2), where m_i is the mass and r_i is the distance from the axis.
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Parallel Axis Theorem
The parallel axis theorem allows the calculation of the moment of inertia of a body about any axis parallel to an axis through its center of mass. It states that I = I_cm + Md^2, where I_cm is the moment of inertia about the center of mass axis, M is the total mass, and d is the distance between the two axes. This theorem is useful when the axis of rotation does not pass through the center of mass.
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Rigid Body Dynamics
Rigid body dynamics studies the motion of solid objects that do not deform under stress. In this context, the masses connected by massless rods behave as a rigid body, allowing the application of rotational motion principles. Understanding how forces and torques affect the motion of such systems is crucial for analyzing their behavior, particularly when calculating moments of inertia about various axes.
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The four masses shown in FIGURE EX12.13 are connected by massless, rigid rods. Find the coordinates of the center of mass.
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