Center of Mass

The center of mass of a system is the point where the total mass of the system can be considered to be concentrated. It is calculated by taking the weighted average of the positions of all masses in the system, factoring in their respective masses. The coordinates of the center of mass can be found using the formula: x_cm = (Σ(m_i * x_i)) / Σm_i and y_cm = (Σ(m_i * y_i)) / Σm_i, where m_i is the mass and (x_i, y_i) are the coordinates of each mass.