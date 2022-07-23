Parallel Axis Theorem

The parallel axis theorem allows us to calculate the moment of inertia of a body about any axis parallel to an axis through its center of mass. It states that the moment of inertia about the new axis is equal to the moment of inertia about the center of mass axis plus the product of the mass and the square of the distance between the two axes. This theorem is essential for determining the moment of inertia when the axis of rotation is not through the center of mass.