The three 200 g masses in FIGURE EX12.11 are connected by massless, rigid rods. What is the triangle's kinetic energy if it rotates about the axis at 5.0 rev/s?
A thin, 100 g disk with a diameter of 8.0 cm rotates about an axis through its center with 0.15 J of kinetic energy. What is the speed of a point on the rim?
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Key Concepts
Rotational Kinetic Energy
Moment of Inertia
Linear Speed at the Rim
The four masses shown in FIGURE EX12.13 are connected by massless, rigid rods. Find the coordinates of the center of mass.
What is the rotational kinetic energy of the earth? Assume the earth is a uniform sphere. Data for the earth can be found inside the back cover of the book.
An 18-cm-long bicycle crank arm, with a pedal at one end, is attached to a 20-cm-diameter sprocket, the toothed disk around which the chain moves. A cyclist riding this bike increases her pedaling rate from 60 rpm to 90 rpm in 10 s. What is the tangential acceleration of a tooth on the sprocket?
The four masses shown in FIGURE EX12.13 are connected by massless, rigid rods. Find the moment of inertia about a diagonal axis that passes through masses B and D.
Two balls are connected by a 150-cm-long massless rod. The center of mass is 35 cm from a 75 g ball on one end. What is the mass attached to the other end?