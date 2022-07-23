Rotational Kinetic Energy

Rotational kinetic energy is the energy possessed by an object due to its rotation. It is given by the formula KE_rot = (1/2) I ω², where I is the moment of inertia and ω is the angular velocity. For a disk, the moment of inertia can be calculated as I = (1/2) m r², where m is the mass and r is the radius. Understanding this concept is crucial for relating the given kinetic energy to the rotational motion of the disk.