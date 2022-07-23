A thin, 100 g disk with a diameter of 8.0 cm rotates about an axis through its center with 0.15 J of kinetic energy. What is the speed of a point on the rim?
The four masses shown in FIGURE EX12.13 are connected by massless, rigid rods. Find the coordinates of the center of mass.
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Key Concepts
Center of Mass
Mass Distribution
Coordinate System
The three 200 g masses in FIGURE EX12.11 are connected by massless, rigid rods. What is the triangle's kinetic energy if it rotates about the axis at 5.0 rev/s?
What is the rotational kinetic energy of the earth? Assume the earth is a uniform sphere. Data for the earth can be found inside the back cover of the book.
The three masses shown in FIGURE EX12.15 are connected by massless, rigid rods. Find the coordinates of the center of mass.
The four masses shown in FIGURE EX12.13 are connected by massless, rigid rods. Find the moment of inertia about a diagonal axis that passes through masses B and D.
The three masses shown in FIGURE EX12.15 are connected by massless, rigid rods. Find the moment of inertia about an axis that passes through mass A and is perpendicular to the page.