Center of Mass

The center of mass of a system is the point where the total mass of the system can be considered to be concentrated. It is calculated as the weighted average of the positions of all masses in the system, taking into account their respective masses. The formula for the center of mass in two dimensions is given by the coordinates (x_cm, y_cm) = (Σ(m_i * x_i) / Σm_i, Σ(m_i * y_i) / Σm_i), where m_i is the mass and (x_i, y_i) are the coordinates of each mass.